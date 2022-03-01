Third graders from Columbia and Irving Elementary schools on Tuesday visited Spiva Center for the Arts, where they explored the concepts of abstract art, completed a scavenger hunt and added their own creative flair to a group project in the “secret room” upstairs.
Southwest Missouri Third Graders Collaboration is an annual program sponsored by General Mills that invites students from area public schools, private schools and homeschool groups to immerse themselves in the world of art at Spiva.
Located at 222 W. Third St., Spiva Center for the Arts is Joplin’s independent community arts center. It offers exhibitions and special events year-round in three galleries featuring local, regional and nationally acclaimed artists, as well as hands-on classes for students of all ages.
Susan Adams, interim executive director of Spiva, said the collaboration was created after arts programs were being cut in school districts. It has been going on at Spiva for at least 15 years.
“It’s a unique opportunity to get the kids to think outside the box, think outside the classroom, to expose them to what an art gallery is and expose them to art they probably wouldn’t see,” she said. “We do our programming every year around this collaborative. We want to make sure that we have a stimulating and appropriate exhibit. Sarah Clements, our education director, and her education committee work on this starting at the end of summer.”
Adams said the third grade program usually doesn’t run this late in the year but that sessions were rescheduled due to winter weather. Tuesday marked the last day of the collaborative. Despite the snow, Adams said the year went great.
“We had almost 1,000 third graders come through this year,” she said. “The last time we had the program in-person was in March 2020 before the (COVID-19) lockdown. It went virtual last year, but now we’re back to in-person. It’s exciting and fun to have the kids back.”
Main gallery
Children toured an exhibit in the main gallery called “Wild Things: The Art of Christopher Lynch and Barbara Martin.” Lynch is a graphics designer who creates 3D art out of found objects. Martin is a visual artist who finds “inspiration in repressed dreams and the natural world.”
The two artists had never met or seen each other’s work, but their creations complement each other fairly well, according to Shaun Conroy, exhibits director at Spiva. The last day of the exhibit is Saturday.
“The implied narrative in this exhibit appeals to the third graders,” he said. “Barbara Martin’s work kind of looks like things out of a nightmare or a dream. What I like about Christopher Lynch’s assemblages is that you can make art out of just about anything. Barbara had applied for an exhibit here, and I liked her work, but I didn’t think it was enough just by herself. I told her about Christopher Lynch, and after looking at his stuff, she said ‘If I made three-dimensional work, that’s probably what it would look like.’”
Conroy said he looks forward to the annual program and exposing youngsters to art. When asked why the program targets third grade, he said this age group doesn’t doubt their work or artistic abilities.
“This age is picked for a reason,” he said. “Every single one of these kids is an artist. They haven’t started judging their work yet, whether they’re good or not. They just want to make art. In two years, they may start to think they’re not good at art and stop making it.”
Twin sisters Aubree and Brynn Walters, 8, attended the program from Columbia Elementary and said they’re enrolled in Spiva art classes that meet weekly. They love coming to Spiva and were excited about the field trip.
“I think the exhibit’s really cool, and my favorite is the bunny one” by Barbara Martin, said Brynn Walters, and her sister agreed.
During the tour, the youngsters learned art terms like “symmetry” and completed a scavenger hunt in which they were asked to locate five “found objects,” such as natural or man-made objects incorporated into art.
“We want them to slow down a little bit and look closer at the art,” Conroy said. “We went over terms that are prevalent in the exhibit like ‘patterns’ and ‘texture.’ The more abstract it is, the more they like it.”
Nicole Hart, a third grade teacher at Columbia Elementary, said the collaborative program allows the youngsters the opportunity to see different types of art that they wouldn’t typically see in a classroom. She brought 18 students with her from Columbia on Tuesday morning.
“These are always the kids’ favorite field trips because they get to experience art, talk about the pieces and build that classroom community,” she said. “Of course, they get to do the really cool project upstairs, which they don’t know yet because it’s a surprise. It’s a new exhibit every year, too.”
Second floor
Upstairs, they created a piece of art based on Barbara Martin’s paintings and took it home. Lastly, they added found objects to an art installation in the “secret room,” which included everything from Army men to tiny hats.
“We have a ‘secret room’ inspired by the work of Christopher Lynch, who does these assemblages,” Adams said. “They’re decorating a whole room like that with ‘found objects.’ Sarah and her team went and collected all kinds of items. Chris’ work, if you look at it closely, it’s hinges, buttons and bottle caps. There are buckets of stuff upstairs for the kids to play with.”
Jala Alford, a 9-year-old third grader at Columbia Elementary, said this was her first time visiting Spiva and thought the art was really cool. She enjoyed a piece called “Pedal to the Metal” by Christopher Lynch that resembled a flower.
“I think that it’s really fun making art,” she said. “I like to color with colored pencils and crayons. I didn’t know that you can make art with stuff you find.”
Adams said the children tend to remember their field trips to Spiva for years and often return with family members.
“It’s not unusual to have kids come back and bring their parents to see what they did upstairs or they visit and say, ‘I was here when I was a little kid,’” she said.
