NEOSHO, Mo. — An Arizona woman waived a preliminary hearing Monday on charges that she was at the wheel of an SUV from which shots were fired at a deputy pursuing her down Interstate 44.
Gabriela Espinoza, 24, of Mesa, Arizona, waived the hearing in Newton County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on single counts of first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest, and two counts each of child endangerment and possession of a controlled substance.
Associate Judge Christine Rhoades set the defendant’s initial appearance in a trial division of the court for April 6.
The charges stem from a Newton County deputy’s attempt Dec. 11 to stop a vehicle with Arizona plates on Missouri Highway 43 because it matched the description of a vehicle involved in an armed robbery in Oklahoma.
A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges on Espinoza states that the female driver would not stop and turned on to I-44 headed east with the deputy in pursuit and the vehicle’s male passenger firing a handgun at him several times.
The alleged driver, Espinoza, finally was forced to stop when the SUV ran over a spike strip and blew a tire. As she was being detained, the male passenger, Daniel Duran, 34, of Phoenix, purportedly got out and tried to run off, but he was caught by deputies.
Espinoza’s two children, ages 8 and 1, were found in the back seat of the SUV. Officers also allegedly found a number of pills, inclduing some oxycodone and small amounts of heroin and marijuana in the vehicle.
Duran, who was treated for a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the wake of the incident, waived a preliminary hearing March 1 and was ordered to stand trial on similar charges.
Assistant Prosecutor J.D. Hatcher added a count of unlawful use of a weapon to the original charges Espinoza faced just prior to her decision to waive the hearing on Monday.
Although she is not believed to have fired any shots herself, she is charged with aiding and abetting Duran in both the use of the weapon and attempted assault of the deputy.
