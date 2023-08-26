A Springdale, Arkansas, man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Joplin, the Joplin Police Department said.
Police were called at 11 a.m. to the eastbound lanes of Interstate 44 near the 6-mile marker for a report of a vehicle crash. Upon arrival, they found a driver and passenger, both of whom were taken to a local hospital, police said.
Police said the driver was later pronounced dead from his injuries. The driver was identified as Ryan Malone, 32, according to a news release from Joplin police.
The female passenger, who was not identified, was listed in stable condition with moderate injuries, police said.
A preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, ran off the road, hit a guardrail, went through a ditch and over the interstate on-ramp and then went down an embankment, police said. The investigation is ongoing, police said.
