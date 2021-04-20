An Arkansas man has pleaded guilty in federal court to cutting timber and damaging trees in the Mark Twain National Forest near Cassville.
According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's office for the Western District of Missouri, Jamie R. Edmondson, 46, pleaded guilty before U.S. Chief Magistrate Judge David Rush Monday in Springfield to one count of depredation of government property.
No address for Edmondson was available.
Edmondson admitted that he illegally cut and removed 27 walnut and white oak trees from the Cassville District of the Mark Twain National Forest in Barry County between June 1, 2019, and Jan. 31, 2020, without the permission of the U.S. Forest Service.
Edmondson sold the timber to various sawmills in the area, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney.
According to the plea agreement, federal agents installed surveillance cameras in the areas of the national forest where numerous trees had been removed. The cameras captured images of the truck used by Edmondson, which was later located by law enforcement.
The value of the timber was placed at approximately $20,269, and the ecological damage value of the trees cut from the national forest and remediation costs to the U.S. Forest Service totaled more than $44,000.
Edmondson is subject to a sentence of up to 10 years in federal prison without parole. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.
