MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Springdale, Arkansas, man waived a preliminary hearing this week on charges related to a fatality collision Oct. 4 in Verona in which he purportedly was driving while intoxicated.
Associate Judge Matthew Kasper ordered Johnny D. Graham, 44, to stand trial when he waived the hearing Thursday in Lawrence County Circuit Court on charges of driving while intoxicated resulting in the death of one woman from Aurora and serious injury to another. Both charges are felony counts.
Kasper set Graham's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on Dec. 13.
The two-vehicle crash on Business Highway 60 in Verona killed of Jewell M. Letterman, 80, and caused serious injury to Lisa D. Sanders, 60.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Graham was driving an eastbound vehicle that entered the path of the westbound car that Sanders was driving. Letterman, a passenger in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A probable-cause affidavit states that a preliminary breath test of Graham indicated his blood-alcohol level was in excess of the legal limit for driving, and he was unable to perform a field sobriety test. A second breath test conducted at the Lawrence County sheriff's office found his blood-alcohol level to be more than twice the legal limit, according to the affidavit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.