Police nabbed a suspect in an attempted robbery of a convenience store Wednesday night on the south side of Joplin.
Capt. Will Davis said in a news release that a man armed with a knife entered the Kum & Go convenience store at 5002 S. Main St. shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday, grabbed a clerk by the arm and demanded money from the register.
Davis said the clerk broke free and fled, causing the suspect to leave the store and get in a vehicle with a female driver who headed north on Main Street. Police located the vehicle and stopped it near 27th and Main streets and took both into custody.
Robert S. Castro, 24, of Joplin, was identified as the would-be robber and charged Thursday in Newton County Circuit Court with first-degree attempted robbery and armed criminal action.
The driver of the car, Madison L. Shores, 22, of Carthage, was charged in Jasper County Circuit Court with a felony count of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and misdemeanor counts of driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.