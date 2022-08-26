PITTSBURG, Kan. — A 42-year-old man was taken into custody and charged with aggravated battery Wednesday after he struck an older man with a vehicle that the victim was attempting to repossess.
The Pittsburg Police Department said in a news release Friday that officers were called to a residence in the 300 block of West Quincy Street where they learned of an incident that had taken place at another residence in the 600 block of Normal Street.
Police said a 73-year-old man had been injured when he went to the address on Normal Street in an effort to repossess a vehicle. Tarek Mekkaoui, 42, tried to leave with the vehicle and the victim opened the driver's side door trying to stop him and was struck and injured by the door when Mekkaoui backed up, according to police.
Mekkaoui remained in custody Friday at the Crawford County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
