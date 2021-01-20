U.S. Cellular will host the second annual Black History Month art contest for students at the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri.
Children there are encouraged to create original pieces of artwork in recognition of influential Black people from around the globe, including historical figures, world leaders, athletes and celebrities.
U.S. Cellular will provide the art supplies.
Later this month, 10 finalists will be chosen based on creativity, quality, interpretation, clarity of theme and overall impression. Individuals 18 and older will be able to vote for their favorite art online during February. The top three vote-getters will receive cash prizes.
