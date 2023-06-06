An art exhibit intended to present viewers with a visual understanding of the feelings, stigma and struggle experienced by those with eating disorders and body image issues is being assembled by Ozark Center's Hope Spring.
Dr. Jenny Copeland, a licensed psychologist and director of Reconnect Eating Disorders Clinic at Hope Spring, is bringing more attention to the human toll of those afflictions with the display to open June 29 at the Joplin Public Library.
A one-day exhibit last year generated so much response that a longer show with more artists is planned this year. The show is titled “Reflections of Hunger: Disordered Eating and Body Image Through Their Eyes.” This year's show is open now to submissions focusing on that topic created by Hope Spring clients as well as members of the community.
"The inspiration for this is one of our previous clients and knowing the power the art brought to her recovery," Copeland said. "So we created this opportunity for clients and other people who struggle with body image and eating disorders in our community to teach our community what it is like, to feel what it is like.
"Eating disorders are really difficult to understand and this gives us an opportunity to feel it."
One of the works from last year's show hangs on the wall of her office.
"If you look at any of these pieces, you're going to immediately feel it," Copeland said. "You can feel their emotion coming through, so it's just a different language than what we're used to. Looking at each of these pieces, you can see and understand from their perspective their individual stories. Each of their illnesses and their recoveries are very different, and I think it's important for us to hear in their own words rather than mine."
Approximately 1 in 10 people are gripped by these illnesses and disorders.
"Eating disorders are the second-deadliest mental illness, second only to opiate use disorders, so they have the potential to be dangerous, devastating and even deadly," Copeland said. "There's a lot on the line, their physical health, their mental health, but also for the community and for their family members as well. It touches everybody that it comes into contact with, and it hurts more than just that person, so these are big, devastating illnesses.
"They can be chronic, but there's also a lot of hope for recovery."
Family and friends may first notice changes in eating habits, especially with youngsters. "I feel like parents are the experts with their kids," Copeland said. "You know when something is wrong, and they should trust their gut."
People also should challenge the idea that diet or weight loss is normal. "When we see it in a child or young person, that's something we immediately want to be suspicious of," she said. "We don't want an 8-year-old to be thinking that the last thing they want to be is fat when they should be learning about simple math equations."
If those signs are noticed, ask questions and let the person know they are cared about," she said. "Though it may be difficult to lead some people to get professional help, that moral support should continue until the person wants to seek change."
Children or teens are not the only ones who can become subject to conditions such as anorexia, bulimia or binge eating, although they can be heavily influenced by social media. But eating disorders can hit anyone at any age.
“Eating disorders impact our community more than any of us realize, and this speaks to people far better than listening to a lecture,” Copeland said of the planned art display.
"Last year, we walked around and listened to people viewing the art show and the responses were both visceral and emotional; they kept talking about how powerful it was,” Copeland said. “It was a really powerful response, and we’re excited for the opportunity to do this again.”
The exhibit will open at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29, and be on display through Monday, July 31, at the library, 1901 E. 20th St.
For more information or to arrange to submit artwork for the show, call 417-347-7500.
Media can include paintings, photography, sketches, sculptures, clay designs, creative art projects and writing.
