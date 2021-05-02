More than 1,000 children who lack access to creative resources in Jasper County will have the opportunity to let their imaginations run wild thanks to Art Feeds Community Assist grants awarded to Rapha International in Joplin and to Carthage schools.
Rapha’s Hope & Healing Center in Joplin and the Carthage School District were announced as grant recipients along with 20 other schools and organizations. Awardees will receive thousands of dollars in training resources, curriculum and supplies for the 2021-2022 school year.
“For every school or organization that’s chosen, they all get to participate in a training called ‘The Art Feeds Method,’ which is the different elements of the methodology that we use to create that safe environment for students to express themselves,” said Meg Bourne, founder and CEO of Art Feeds. “We also bring on a creative arts therapist that’s included in the training.”
The Art Feeds online curriculum has over 300 lessons that are rooted in social skills, emotional skills, mental wellness and emotional wellness. Every child will be given an Art Feeds art pack with a sketchbook, markers, crayons, watercolors, pencils, pencil sharpener and a glue stick.
The assistance program is designed for communities that would greatly benefit from Art Feeds expressive and creative arts programs but lack the funding to pay for curriculum outright.
Applications were accepted in the fall of 2020, and applicants were ranked and chosen by the Art Feeds board based on community need, mission alignment and staff investment. Since 2009, Art Feeds has affected over 92,000 children with 200-plus partnerships in the U.S. and internationally.
“We have metrics that support that we reduce fear, stress and anxiety in students in our program,” Bourne said. “Also, we increase self-efficacy and self-worth in students and their social and emotional skills through the ongoing curriculum.”
Rapha
Rapha International, formerly Rapha House, aims to end the trafficking and sexual exploitation of children through aftercare for survivors, prevention for the vulnerable and engagement for all. Rapha is a Hebrew word that means “healing.”
This will be the first Art Feeds Community Assist grant awarded to Rapha’s headquarters in Joplin. Bourne said Art Feeds partnered with Rapha International in different countries for five years as part of its Community Assist grants, but they’re excited to offer it to local children.
“Our board of directors definitely saw the mission alignment with Rapha,” Bourne said. “We’ve seen the depths of the work they’ve been doing internationally for a long time. We’ve worked alongside them since 2016 in Cambodia and in Thailand since 2019. We’ll start programming in Haiti alongside Rapha this year as well. I know our board was very excited to see that they were bringing that to our community.”
Art Feeds has implemented curriculum at several Rapha International art centers around the globe to promote healing through creative expression. Lily’s Art Center is located in a small cottage at the Rapha International facility in Cambodia where it serves as a light for girls who have survived trafficking and exploitation. Selah Art Center is located in a houseboat at the Rapha International operation in Cambodia and is used to help survivors of slavery.
Angie Brower, aftercare director at the Rapha Hope & Healing Center, said they’re not just art centers but where the girls live. Art Feeds helped Rapha International design and decorate the centers as well. They’re also collaborating on a new art center in Haiti.
Rapha Hope & Healing Center in Joplin serves children and adults in the Four-State Area who have suffered trauma, sexual exploitation, abuse and trafficking.
“Art has been with us at Rapha since the very beginning,” Brower said. “It was one of the first things we decided to have at every campus besides their basic needs being met. While Art Feeds has always been involved overseas, what we’re doing in the community is brand-new.”
Rapha was the only organization in Joplin to receive this year’s community assist grant. Five staff members will train this summer with Art Feeds on how to use the trauma-focused curriculum, which is developed by the Art Feeds team, certified teachers, mental health professionals and art therapists. Rapha staff will also have unlimited access to online resources and receive 400 art buckets filled with supplies.
“Just like music and math are connected, I believe art of all kinds is connected to parts of our brain that open up healing,” Brower said. “While we don’t understand everything about the brain, we do know that things like music, dance or anything among the fine arts, they have a way of accessing that trauma part of the brain that straight talk therapy doesn’t. This is why we feel it’s so important to incorporate art.”
Counselors at Rapha in Joplin create individual treatment plans to help children heal from trauma, develop healthy coping skills and set the foundation for a bright future.
Brooke Freed, a trauma-focused therapist at the Rapha Hope & Healing Center, uses arts such as dance with her clients as a form of expression and a way to help keep them moving. She’s excited about the access to art supplies and the Art Feeds curriculum.
“The more we find out about trauma, the more we find out that it lives in the body, not just in our minds but physically in our bodies, and we find ways to release that through movement,” Freed said. “Art is huge in what we do, especially with kids because it can help them express themselves when they don’t have the words. Some of my teens don’t want to talk, but if I put art in front of them, they start opening up.”
Carthage schools
Art Feeds has also been working with Carthage schools through the community assist program since 2014. The grant will affect hundreds of students at Steadley Elementary, Columbian Elementary, Mark Twain Elementary, Pleasant Valley Elementary, Fairview Elementary and the Sixth Grade Center.
“Their school system is fantastic, and we have really good relationships with the art teachers,” Bourne said. “It just made sense to continue that partnership with our board of directors.”
Alexandra Burnside, art teacher at Fairview Elementary, said 415 of her students will receive art packs filled with supplies to last them the whole year and that can be left at school or taken home.
“Especially during the summer, sometimes I tell the students they can finish the project at home, but they don’t have anything,” she said. “I’ll know during the summer, at the very least, they’ll have those basic things, so they can be creative.”
Burnside said their everyday curriculum can be fast-paced sometimes, but with Art Feeds, they’ll be able to slow down and have conversations about students’ thoughts and feelings.
“That’s an opportunity I appreciate having in my room,” she said. “The curriculum is cool because not only does it provide lesson plans, but it also gives me videos that I can show directly to the kids, if I don’t want to provide that instruction myself, which can be a nice break. They also give me videos on how to teach the children the lesson. It’s both kid friendly and teacher friendly.”
As an art teacher, Burnside said she’s seen students who may not be the best academically find a place that feels right in her classroom. She hopes that their confidence with art can translate to their other studies.
“Art does feed the soul,” Burnside said. “It’s important because it teaches the kids to think outside the box and make their own decisions. Art pushes those boundaries they’re learning in the rest of their classes and allows them to be more creative people, which I think will bring them more success later in life.”
