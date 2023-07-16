Arvest’s recently concluded Million Meals campaign will help feed food-insecure families through local agencies that fight against hunger.
A portion of the funds went to Bright Futures Joplin, which also recently received another grant to use toward its snack pack program.
The annual Million Meals campaign raises money through special events and donations collected across Arvest banks in the region. The funds are distributed among local nonprofit organizations and food pantries.
“We continue to be amazed by the outpouring of support from customers, community members and associates,” said Chad Evans, bank president, in a statement. “Through their help, we are now seeing contribution levels not seen since before the COVID-19 pandemic. We are grateful for their role in fighting hunger throughout our communities.”
During the eight-week campaign, Arvest collected $459,658 to benefit 84 organizations in the Four-State Area. The fundraising total equals 2,298,291 meals — the second-largest total ever and nearly 20% more than the previous year.
Since its launch in 2011, the initiative has raised 22.9 million meals, which includes more than $4.1 million in funds given directly to local community food partners.
Bright Futures Joplin received $8,000 from the campaign for its snack pack program, which feeds about 520 food-insecure students each weekend during the academic year.
Students who qualify as food-insecure will receive snack packs every weekend beginning in mid-September. The packs will include a rotating menu of whole-grain breakfast items, shelf-stable snacks and easy-to-prepare meals.
Program costs exceed $60,000 per year, and it is funded entirely through donations, partnerships, food drives and grants.
The Million Meals donation will equal about 32,000 meals.
“As a nonprofit, our funding for snack packs and all of our programs is completely donor-driven,” said Amanda Stone, coordinator of Bright Futures Joplin. “It comes from grants and it comes from the community and our supporters. In order to continue feeding our food-insecure students on the weekends, donations like (that from) Arvest are critical to success.”
The snack pack program also recently was awarded a $15,000 grant from the Jean, Mildred and Jack Lemons Charitable Trust, a private foundation based in Missouri.
“This gift couldn’t have come at a better time,” Stone said. “We are so grateful. Receiving the Lemons Family Charitable Trust grant gives us some security when placing the large food orders it will take to begin sending snack packs home when our students return to school.”
