Arvest Bank on Monday presented a $7,500 check on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to staff members of The Lafayette House, 1809 S. Connor Ave.
The grant will help provide for a replacement of the HVAC system for the day care.
Chelsea Conley, director of Development at the Lafayette House, said two of three heating and air conditioning units on the roof of the Pumpkin Patch Day Care Center at Lafayette House have failed and need replaced.
"At the end of the day, the kids are a huge part of what we do every single day, so not only is this helping our clients, because it's our clients' kids that are here, but it's also helping the public because the child care center is open to the public," Conley said. "This will take care of one of those units."
Rebecca Dunham, president of the Lafayette House Board and a sales manager for Arvest Bank, said the Arvest Foundation reached out to Lafayette to see what it needed.
"You all provide such a great value back to the community in the work that you do," Dunham said. "We had heard that there is a need for a couple of air conditioning units so we are so delighted on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to be able to bring you a check for $7,500 to at least get you started on paying for a new air conditioning unit. I know it will be put to good use and we appreciate what you do for the community and for these children."
The Arvest Foundation said in a statement it seeks to provide funding to grantees who are actively working to create positive change for others.
