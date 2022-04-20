Less than 1% of the 250 million cars, SUVs and light-duty trucks on the road in the United States are electric — but that will change soon enough.
According to auto industry pundits, 2022 is the “year of the electric vehicle,” where a large number of Americans will be exposed for the first time to a wide-ranging fleet of electric cars and trucks from nearly every major auto manufacturer, each offering a real choice for the first time to interested car buyers.
“I do think (electric vehicles) are the future,” said Aaron Baker, an adjunct management instructor at Missouri Southern State University and EV owner. “I don’t think this is going to (take hold) in a couple of years; it’s going to take 10 to 20 years for it to really become mainstream. Think of it like a personal computer … or like the internet; it took them a while to have them in every home. I think it will be the same way with electric vehicles. But it will happen.”
Baker works three days a week at Missouri Southern but lives in Rogers, Arkansas. Without his 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range, he wouldn’t be able to teach in Joplin. With his commute across state lines, “an electric car really comes in handy. It costs me about $3.50 in electricity to do the 130-mile round-trip,” said Baker, a Southern graduate and Neosho native. “It would be a $15 round trip if I drove my wife’s Toyota RAV 4.”
Baker pays $10.50 in electricity to drive from Rogers to Joplin three days a week; in a gasoline-powered car over those same distances, he estimates he would be forking over $45. Over a month’s time, the cost difference between the two cars widens considerably — $42 in electricity compared with $180 in gasoline.
“It has saved me hundreds of dollars in gas,” he said.
That’s one of the major reasons why he paid $49,000 for his Tesla, more than double what a fuel-based four-door sedan would have cost him.
“Why did I buy an EV?” Baker said. “It comes down to a handful of factors: the performance, the technology, the lack of maintenance, safety and the environment. I’d say those are the factors that went into why I decided to get an electric car.”
The savings to the pocketbook, the zero tailpipe emissions over the life of the vehicle, the lack of maintenance because there are no internal combustion engines filled with numerous moving pieces and parts that can break down over time — “these are benefits that everybody will enjoy,” he said. “But people are going to buy EVs because they are great cars to drive.”
‘A supercomputer on wheels’
Carthage resident Bart Paden owns not one Tesla-made EV but four: a Model S Plaid for personal use and three Model 3 vehicles for his Joplin-based software company, Midwestern Interactive LLC.
He purchased his fleet of EVs not out of environmental concerns but for their performance on the road.
The Tesla, essentially, “is a supercomputer on wheels, and I live in that world,” he said. “I run a software company, and I think technology, so that was my first thought.”
In terms of performance, “it’s just the raw speed, the raw power,” Paden continued. “I’ve got the Model S Plaid … that goes from zero to 60 in 1.9 seconds.”
His Tesla cars, Paden said, are a far cry from some of the earlier EV models made available to the public.
“They definitely don’t look like the nerdy, geeky thing that you’d expect to see them as,” he said. “... Electric cars have definitely turned the corner, and they’re stepping into that realm of performance and looking just as cool as you’d expect a performance car to look like.”
Paden’s Model 3 vehicles have a typical driving range of 358 miles, with a battery charge lasting 8.5 to 10 hours. At $46,900, it is the cheapest Tesla option available on the market.
As of 2020, Tesla vehicles accounted for 79% of new EVs registered in the U.S., a 16% jump from 2019. The price tag for Paden’s personal Model S was $137,500.
“You are watching emerging technology really happening right before your eyes,” Paden said. “I can walk out to my car in the morning and have all sorts of new updates sent to me over the air while I slept at night, so I can gain speed, I can gain more range, more amenities inside the vehicle. I think all vehicles, regardless of how they are powered, are headed in that direction.”
‘Like charging your cellphone’
Both drivers say there is lots of misleading information floating around on the internet about EVs, particularly when it comes to battery life and charging times.
“People think charging (the battery) is a big negative,” Baker said. “It couldn’t be further from the truth. I charge my car in my garage (at 220 volts). I leave my house with a full charge on my battery every day; when I wake up in the morning, it’s good to go. It’s like charging your cellphone.”
On a Monday afternoon late last month, during a quick tour and drive of his Tesla, Baker brought up the battery information on a large screen that dominates the center of the dashboard. He normally charges his Tesla at nights up to 80%, which is what the manufacturer recommends he do, though he could easily top it off at 100%, he said. After his drive from his Northwest Arkansas home, the car’s battery was still sitting at 53%.
“Plenty of battery life to get me home,” he said.
Overall, his Tesla 3 has a 350-mile range. Because he primarily uses the car for commuting purposes, he never leaves that protective bubble during a single trip. But should he do so — Baker is currently planning a trip this summer to Disney World in Orlando — the computer will do all the planning for him between here and the East Coast.
“The Tesla actually plots your trip to your destination via their charging network,” Paden added, “so it tells you, ‘Go here, charge for 15 minutes, go to this next one, charge for 20 minutes, this next one you’ll have to charge for an hour because you have a long stretch of road before you hit the next charging station.’ It’s all done right there on the screen in front of you. You never have to look at a map.”
Both men often chuckle at the rumors floating about the internet concerning EVs, particularly one falsehood warning people that charging their EV during a rainstorm could get electrocuted.
“I wish people would just ask me about my car and not just make something up, or go test drive one, or go ride in one to understand them, versus getting made-up information or really outdated information,” Baker said.
