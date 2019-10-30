Joplin resident David Jenkins stepped aside as a worker holding a metal frame crossed in front of him with an apology. Moments later, as hammering from the roof mingled with sounds of drilling from inside his house, he couldn’t quite keep the smile from his face.
“This will take a lot of worry away,” he said, gesturing around him as the workers went about with their various jobs.
The single-story house Jenkins has lived in since 1995, located in the 900 block of South Byers Avenue, has slowly been deteriorating around him, despite numerous repairs, some of which were completed by his own two hands.
“I spent a lot of money, then ran out of money, and now I can’t work,” he said. “If you can’t fix it yourself, it’s hard to afford to pay someone to do all this for you. It would take a ton of money — thousands — to get it done.”
Beneath a temporary white tent framing a baby redbud tree Wednesday morning, Jenkins stood shoulder to shoulder with a number of local dignitaries, including Joplin Mayor Gary Shaw, as the latter proclaimed Oct. 30 as National Weatherization Day.
All this week, Economic Security Corporation of Southwest Area workers have been hard at work weatherizing the former mechanic’s 1,000-square-foot home. Energy-efficiency improvements included a new front door; a high-efficiency, 95% gas furnace to replace Jenkins’ previous primary source of heat, an unvented space heater; duct work; additional insulation in the walls, floors and ceiling; and glazed windows. Work is expected to be wrapped up by late today or Friday afternoon.
With temperatures hovering a few degrees above freezing at the time of the ceremony, John Joines, chief executive officer of the ESC, said the gloomy, windy weather was a metaphoric reminder of why the agency goes to so much trouble to weatherize local and area homes.
“It gives us very good insight on what some Joplin and area residents are living through during the winter,” he said. “They tell me, and I believe this, that individuals that don’t have as much as we are fortunate to have are some of the smartest people, because they have to make decisions every day as to how they’re going to live on a fixed income or next to no income. So — it’s tough. Very tough.
“I just thank God for a nation that has programs such as this that’s willing to invest money … so people’s lives might be better and their health better protected.
“I think (Jenkins will) end up with a home that’s comfortable and livable — and a lot safer — where in the past it wasn’t.”
Approximately $30,000 has been spent on Jenkins’ home in what Debbie Markman, director of resource development for ESC, termed a “bundling” project. That’s one in which a selected house receives a full weatherization and wide-ranging home improvements, which, in Jenkins’ case, included a new roof. Broken down, about $3,100 was spent to weatherize the home, $24,000 on home repairs, and the remainder funded through private donations from Liberty Utilities-Empire District and Spire Inc., Markman said.
Between $850,000 and $875,000 have been spent this year to weatherize 121 homes across Jasper, Newton, Barton and McDonald counties, Joines added.
“The weatherization’s goal is not to beautify the home but to make the client more comfortable,” said Matt Daniel, assistant director of weatherization for the ESC. “To hear that a bill has gone from $400 to $150, or when they say they haven’t felt this warm (inside their homes) in years — that’s what’s most rewarding for us.”
Jenkins, who couldn’t wait to spend his first full night inside his warmer, safer and newly remade home, said others who find themselves in a position similar to his with their homes shouldn’t wait another second to contact ESC officials.
“It would be the best thing that could ever happen to them,” Jenkins said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.