PITTSBURG, Kan. — Ascension Via Christi Hospital will no longer allow visitation, including at the emergency department in Fort Scott, with few exceptions.
One visitor per patient still will be allowed in labor/delivery, pediatrics and pre-/post-operative care. These visitors must meet the screening criteria being employed at the entry points, which are limited to the main lobby, emergency room and, at St. Francis, the second-floor entrance from the parking garage.
End-of-life visitation needs will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Everyone else is encouraged to use virtual platforms such as Facebook or Skype.
"We appreciate the role family plays in the healing process and the importance of the presence of loved ones during family milestones," said Randy Cason, president of Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, in a statement. "However, our first priority continues to be protecting our patients and staff and helping slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community."
