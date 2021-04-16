MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A 37-year-old defendant pleaded guilty Thursday to a reduced charge in a child sexual abuse case involving a 9-year-old victim and was sentenced to four years in prison.
Nathaniel A. Smith, of Ash Grove, entered an Alford plea in Lawrence County Circuit Court to a count of sexual misconduct with a child under 15 years old in a plea agreement with the prosecutor's office calling for a four-year term. An Alford plea admits no guilt but acknowledges the likelihood of a conviction if the matter were to proceed to trial.
Smith had been facing four counts of first-degree statutory sodomy — an offense that carries from five years up to life in prison — with respect to alleged acts committed eight years ago with a 9-year-old girl.
Circuit Judge David Cole accepted the plea deal and assessed the defendant the agreed-upon sentence.
Charges were first filed on Smith in June 2013 after the girl disclosed to a family member that the defendant had been committing acts of sodomy with her over an eight-month period.
