The Jasper County prosecutor's office filed assault charges Thursday on Aaron Birdsong in connection with a shooting earlier this week of Marvin Willoughby, the new boyfriend of a former girlfriend of the suspect.
Birdsong, 30, is being held without bond in the shooting of Willoughby in the thigh Tuesday morning inside Willoughby's home in Joplin.
Willoughby was taken to a Joplin hospital, where he was treated and released later in the day. Birdsong is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.
A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges states that Willoughby woke up his girlfriend Tuesday and told her someone was there to see her. She got up and greeted her visitor — identified in the affidavit as Birdsong, her ex-boyfriend — with a hug, according to the court document.
She, Birdsong and Willoughby then "had a conversation about her and Willoughby dating," after which she went to another room, according to the affidavit. She told police that as she left the room, the two men appeared to be about to embrace in a friendly manner.
Then she heard a gunshot, turned back around and heard Willoughby declare that Birdsong had shot him even as Birdsong walked out of the residence, according to the affidavit.
Birdsong was arrested in December 2020 in connection with the shooting of another girlfriend at the former Motel 6 on South Range Line Road in Joplin. The girlfriend was shot in the foot when a sawed-off shotgun he was carrying in a backpack accidentally discharged as he was removing a jacket from the backpack.
He pleaded guilty to counts of second-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm in that case and was granted suspended sentences and probation.
