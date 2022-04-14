PITTSBURG, Kan. — A man taken into custody Tuesday on attempted murder charges related to a shooting incident Sunday night in Pittsburg bailed out of jail before a parole violation was filed and had to be rearrested.
The Pittsburg Police Department said in a news release that Elijah A. Shead, 41, was being held at the Crawford County Jail without bond on Thursday.
Shead is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, criminal discharge of a firearm and felony property damage in connection with a shooting incident shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday at Jefferson and Elm streets in Pittsburg.
Police said the victims in the shooting reported that they first noticed Shead on a motorcycle in the 300 block of East Centennial Drive and that he began following their vehicle. At Jefferson and Elm, he pulled around them and got off the motorcycle and fired three rounds at them.
Both the suspect and the victims fled the scene of the shooting, with the victims’ vehicle subsequently becoming disabled near George Nettles Elementary School.
Police began looking for Shead in the wake of the shooting but did not locate him until Tuesday when he was taken into custody for questioning and eventually booked on the attempted murder charges. His bond was set at $50,000, which he posted the same day and was released before a probation violation complaint was filed.
Deputies took him back into custody on Wednesday.
The names of the victims in the shooting incident have not been released and police have not said what the suspect’s motive was in firing the shots at them.
