Election signs sprouting throughout the area mean the August primaries must be getting close in Missouri.
Besides the highly visible races to fill the U.S. Senate seat held by Roy Blunt, and the U.S. House seat held by Billy Long, there are a number of county and other state races that will be on the August ballot.
There are also two ballot questions, one for voters in the city of Joplin and the other for voters in the Carthage School District.
Jasper County
In Jasper County, there are three primary contest races — all on the Republican ballot — in August.
For presiding commissioner, John Bartosh, Carthage, the incumbent, is being challenged by Mikey Robertson, Joplin. Joshua Shackles, Joplin, is the lone Democrat running, and will face the winner of the Republican primary in the fall.
Three Republicans are running for associate judge of Division 6 of Jasper County Circuit Court to succeed Jerry Holcomb. They are Luke Boyer, Webb City; Nicole Carlton, Carthage; and Sarah Luce Reeder, Joplin.
The third contest on the ballot in Jasper County is for the position of county auditor. Running against Sarah Hoover, Carthage, the incumbent, on the Republican ticket is Gene Mense, Webb City.
The following Jasper County candidates are unopposed:
Associate judge of Circuit 29, Division 2, Dean Dankelson, Carl Junction, incumbent, Republican.
Associate judge of Division 4, John Nicholas, Carthage, incumbent, a Republican.
Associate judge of Division 5, Joseph Hensley, Webb City, incumbent, Republican.
County clerk, Charlie Davis, Webb City, incumbent, Republican.
Recorder of deeds, Charlotte Feather Pickering, Sarcoxie, incumbent, Republican.
Circuit clerk, Melissa Holcomb, Joplin, incumbent, Republican.
Prosecuting attorney, Theresa Kenney, Carl Junction, incumbent, Republican.
County collector, Steve McIntosh, Carthage, incumbent, Republican.
Newton County
There are two primary contests on the ballot in Newton County, both on the Republican ballot.
A four-way race is on tap for Newton County presiding commissioner to succeed Bill Reiboldt, who is not running. The candidates are Daniel Swem, Neosho; Kevin Van Story, Neosho; Alan Cook, Granby; and Rick McCully, Neosho.
A three-way race is on the August primary ballot for Newton County auditor, to succeed Charlotte Ward, who is not running. Candidates are Ian Liss, Neosho; Raleigh Ritter, Seneca; and Matt Major, Neosho.
The following Newton County candidates are unopposed:
Associate judge of Division 3 of Newton County Circuit Court, Jacob R. Skouby, Joplin, incumbent, Republican.
Associate judge of Division 4, Christine Rhoades, Neosho, incumbent, Republican.
Circuit clerk, Patty A. Krueger, Neosho, incumbent, Republican.
Collector of revenue, Jim Otey, Neosho, incumbent, Republican.
County clerk, Tami (Renfro) Owens, Neosho, incumbent, Republican.
Prosecuting attorney, William Lynch, Neosho, incumbent, Republican.
Recorder of deeds, Jenny (Cullers) Childers, Neosho, incumbent, Republican.
State House and Senate
Local candidates who have filed for state legislative posts are:
Incumbent Sen. Bill White, R-Joplin, and Republican challenger Jill Carter, of Granby, both filed for Senate District 32. This district covers Jasper, Newton and Dade counties.
Incumbent Rep. Lane Roberts, R-Joplin, and Republican challenger Thomas Ross, of Joplin, both filed for House District 161. This district covers parts of Jasper and Newton counties.
Those are the only two local primaries for Missouri House and Senate seats.
The following state lawmakers are unopposed in the primary:
Incumbent Rep. Cody Smith, R-Carthage, for House District 163. This district covers part of Jasper County.
Incumbent Rep. Bob Bromley, R-Carl Junction, for House District 162. This district covers parts of Jasper and Newton counties.
Incumbent Rep. Ben Baker, R-Neosho, for House District 160. This district covers part of Newton County.
Incumbent Rep. Dirk Deaton, R-Noel, for House District 159. This district covers parts of Newton and McDonald counties.
Incumbent Rep. Ann Kelley, R-Lamar, for House District 127. This district includes part of Jasper County. She will face Marvin Manring, Stockton, who is unchallenged in the Democratic primary, in the general election in November.
State auditor
Two Republicans have filed for state auditor. They are David Gregory, St. Louis, and Scott Fitzpatrick, the incumbent, Shell Knob.
The winner will face Democrat Alan Green, Florissant, and Libertarian John A. Hartwig Jr., St. Louis.
U.S. Senate
Thirty-four candidates have filed for the U.S. Senate seat.
The Republican candidates are Patrick A Lewis, Wellsville; Eric Schmitt, Kirkwood; Billy Long, Springfield; Eric Greitens, Chesterfield; Bernie Mowinski, Sunrise Beach; C.W. Gardner, St. Louis; Deshon Porter, St. Louis; Vicky Hartzler, Harrisonville; Dave Sims, Kansas City; Mark McCloskey, St. Louis; Eric McElroy, Tunas; Dennis Lee Chilton, Springfield; Robert Allen, Chesterfield; Dave Schatz, Sullivan; Hartford Tunnell, Carthage; Kevin Schepers, Fenton; Rickey Joiner, Florissant; Robert Olson, Springfield; Russel Pealer Breyfogle Jr., Columbia; Darrell Leon McClanahan III, Schell City; and Curtis Vaughn, Springfield.
Democrats who have filed for the U.S. Senate seat are Lewis Rolen, St. Louis; Gena Ross, Platte City; Carla Coffee Wright, St. Louis; Josh Shipp, St. Louis; Spencer Toder, St. Louis; Lucas Kunce, Independence; Jewel Kelly, Festus; Clarence (Clay) Taylor, St. Louis; Pat Kelly, St. Louis; Trudy Busch Valentine, Clayton; and Ronald (Ron) William Harris, Kansas City.
Unchallenged in the primary are Jonathan Dine, Kansas City, the Libertarian; and Paul Venable, of Lincoln, the Constitution Party candidate.
U.S. House
Republicans running for the U.S House seat from the 7th District of Missouri are Jay Wasson, Nixa; Eric Burlison, Battlefield; Audrey Richards, Kimberling City; Camille Lombardi-Olive, Galena; Sam Alexander, Fair Play; Alex Bryant, Nixa; Paul Walker, Springfield; and Mike Moon, Republic.
Democrats running for the House seat are John M. Woodman, Springfield; Kristen Radaker-Sheafer, Joplin; and Bryce F. Lockwood, Strafford.
Unchallenged in the primary is Kevin Craig, Powersite, a Libertarian.
Ballot questions
Two questions also will be on the ballot for residents in part of Jasper and Newton counties.
One is a Joplin property tax proposal for city residents in Jasper and Newton counties: “Shall the City Council of the city of Joplin, Missouri, be authorized to levy and impose annually for municipal public safety purposes upon all subjects and objects of taxation within its corporate limits a tax which shall not exceed the maximum rate of one dollar on the one hundred dollars assessed valuation?”
The other will be for voters within the Carthage School District: “Shall the Board of Education of Carthage R-IX School District of Jasper County, Missouri, issue general obligation bonds in the amount not to exceed $18,000,000 for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, furnishing and equipping school facilities including without limitation the addition of a performing arts center? If this proposition is approved, the adjusted debt service levy of the District is expected to remain the same at $0.83 per one hundred dollars assessed valuation of real and personal property.”
