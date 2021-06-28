MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — The mother of a 3-year-old Aurora boy on Monday was ordered to stand trial on child abuse charges related to the suspected physical and sexual abuse of her son by her boyfriend.
Associate Judge Scott Sifferman decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing in Lawrence County Circuit Court that there was probable cause for Bethany G. Meyer, 30, to stand trial on two felony counts of child abuse and neglect.
An investigation of Meyer and her boyfriend, Zachary A. Honorof, 33, was set in motion Oct. 16 when she brought her 3-year-old son to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield with a bleeding penis.
Bruises were found on the child's body from head to feet, resulting in an investigation by the Missouri Department of Social Services and Aurora-Marionville police and the charging of both Meyer and Honorof.
Dr. Sarah Smitherman, who treated the child at the hospital, testified that he was brought there with injuries to his genitals.
The injury to the penis had been inflicted with "some sort of sharp object," Smitherman told the court. She said there also were bruises on his right thigh indicative of blunt force trauma.
Smitherman could not recall what statements Meyer may have made regarding how her son received the injuries, but the doctor does not believe the injuries could have been inflicted accidentally.
Detective Levi Bruner of the Aurora-Marionville Police Department testified that Meyer told him that Honorof took care of the boy more often than she did due to her work schedule and that he had caused a bruise on the boy's arm by biting him a couple of days before she brought the child to the hospital.
Bruner said she did not seem to be aware of the full extent of bruising and injuries found on the child and admitted that she also had bitten the boy on his arm in an effort to teach him not to bite others. But she said that she did not use her teeth, only her lips and did not believe that she left the marks in question.
The affidavit states that she told investigators Honorof called her at work and told her about the boy bleeding and that she took him to the hospital.
Honorof waived a preliminary hearing June 14 and was ordered to stand trial on charges of child abuse and first-degree sodomy.
Bruner acknowledged on cross-examination by Hawkins that investigators found no injuries on a second child living in the home and that Meyer had been the one who attempted to render first aid to her son and took him to the hospital. But he also does not believe that injury could have been self-inflicted.
The judge set July 12 for Meyer's initial appearance in a trial division of the court.
