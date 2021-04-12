PITTSBURG, Kan. — Author Yuly Restrepo Garcés will offer a presentation to Pittsburg State University students and faculty at 11 a.m. Thursday. The presentation also is open to the public.
She will read from her own work, discussing the craft of fiction writing, and leading those interested in a writing prompt. The event is free and is sponsored by the Distinguished Visiting Writers Series and the Student Fee Council. To access the required Zoom link for the meeting, email Lori Martin at lkmartin@pittstate.edu.
Yuly Restrepo Garcés was born in Medellín, Colombia, and came to the U.S. nearly 20 years ago. She is an Iowa Writers’ Workshop graduate, a MacDowell fellow and an assistant professor of English at the University of Tampa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.