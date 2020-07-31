VINITA, Okla. — Author Jax Miller will sign copies of her book, “Hell in the Heartland: Murder, Meth and the Case of Two Missing Girls,” at 4 p.m. today at First Church of God, 113 W. Tahlequah. Attendees are asked to wear masks and enter through the east door.

No books will be for sale; attendees must bring their own books for autographs.

The book is about the disappearance and presumed slayings of 16-year-old Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman and the slayings of Ashley’s parents, Kathy and Danny Freeman, more than 20 years ago in Welch.

