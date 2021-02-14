Emergency personnel and weather officials say snow and ice have made roads dangerous but that extreme cold is the real threat.
Kelsey Angle, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Springfield, said the low Monday night in Joplin is expected to be minus 7 with wind chills as low as minus 20 to 25 degrees.
“It’s pretty rare," Angle said. "These temperatures are record to near record-breaking in several locations. Looking at past events, the record low on Feb. 10 was minus 9 and it was set on Feb. 10, 2011, but our records on Feb. 12, 13, 14 and 15, these are all records set in 1905.”
Keith Stammer, Jasper County emergency management director, said road salt and other treatments to prevent slick roads put down by the Missouri Department of Transportation and area communities lose their effectiveness in extreme cold.
“They put down road salt, and it lowers the freezing temperature of the water that’s on the ground, but when you’ve got this kind of extremely low temperature, the road salt just doesn’t help at all,” Stammer said. “It’s just a matter of we’re going to have to wait until temperatures break before we get any kind real traction on the roads.”
If something does happen and a person is stranded outside, these kinds of temperatures can become deadly fast, he said.
“We’re talking just a matter of a few minutes. If you don’t have your feet under you, if you’re in that elderly group like I am, the best thing I can tell you is ask yourself, 'Do I really need to be outside or do I just want to be outside?' If you just want to be outside, don’t do it. Give yourself a few days; it’ll be over soon.”
Angle said frostbite and hypothermia set in quickly.
“Some of the coldest temperatures we expect are really after we have a snow pack in place, so that would be Monday night,” Angle said. “We do expect the clouds to break up quite a bit Monday night, so that’s a setup for what we call radiational cooling to occur. With that, we expect the temperatures to fall well below zero.”
He said the snow will taper off Monday afternoon, but another storm with more accumulating snow could hit the area Tuesday night and into Wednesday.
According to Anthony Lupo, a professor of atmospheric science in the University of Missouri College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, the polar vortex that has settled over the Midwest is an area of low pressure that develops over the polar regions during winter. The vortex is generally confined to the far northerly latitudes, but it can expand and be carried south along with the jet stream, which is what is happening now.
At the same time, according to Lupo, there's what he characterized as a “blocking pattern” in the East Pacific and Alaska — a ridge in the jet stream that prevents other weather systems from moving in, leading to the extended period of extremely cold weather.
Typically, the blocking pattern can last from a few days to a few weeks. Lupo said most forecasts keep the polar vortex in place until Friday or Saturday before things return to normal.
According to Lupo, "In other words, we can expect the cold weather to hang around for at least another week."
“We would certainly encourage people to hang in there,” Angle added. “This is a prolonged stretch of extreme cold temperatures and two bouts of accumulating snow this week, so patience is key. Certainly, stay off the roads if you can.
“If you have to be out and about, make sure that you dress appropriately and if you have to be driving, make sure you have a winter safety kit, including your cellphone, blankets, letting people know where you’re headed and what time you’re expected to arrive, because if you do have the unfortunate circumstances of running into trouble, with these kinds of temperatures, it won’t take long for frostbite or other medical problems to come into the picture.”
MSSU, Crowder
The Missouri Southern State University campus will be closed Monday and will pivot to an online learning and telework model. Students are asked to check the syllabuses for their classes, as each has information regarding online learning. Those with questions are asked to contact instructors to ensure classwork can continue as planned. The Rec Center will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; the pool and racquetball courts will be open from noon until 7:30 p.m. The Health Center will be closed Monday. Those need assistance may email WillcoxonHealthCenter@mssu.edu.
All Crowder College day classes and offices will be closed Monday in observance of Presidents Day. All night classes for Monday have been canceled because of the weather.
