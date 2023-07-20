A Joplin mother whose child was removed from her home a year ago due to what authorities say was involvement with fentanyl waived a hearing Thursday on a resulting child endangerment charge.
Erin L. Cornman, 35, was ordered to stand trial on the felony count in Jasper County Circuit Court, with Judge Joseph Hensley setting her initial appearance in a trial division for Aug. 9. The charge pertains to a search warrant executed June 16, 2022, by the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team at the defendant's residence on South Joplin Avenue.
A probable-cause affidavit filed with the endangerment charges states that the narcotics agents seized 10 grams of the opioid fentanyl there in addition to drug paraphernalia. The document states that Cornman's child was removed from the home at the time and placed in state custody.
