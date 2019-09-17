An autopsy has determined that an Arkansas man found deceased after an exchange of gunfire Thursday with Jasper County deputies at a property east of Joplin died of a self-inflicted wound, according to a news release from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
Kenneth T. Ashburn, 28, of Bella Vista, Arkansas, is believed to have taken his own life after firing on deputies and wounding Deputy Justin Henry with a shot in the leg.
The officers-involved shooting took place shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday at 5206 E. Gerbitz Road. Deputies were checking out a call reporting a stolen vehicle on the property when they came under fire from Ashburn, who was wanted on a warrant issued in Arkansas and was holed up in an outbuilding on the property.
The deputies returned fire and retreated down the driveway of the property before summoning a Joplin Police Department special weapons and tactics (SWAT) team to the scene. The SWAT team made entry to the outbuilding and found Ashburn deceased inside.
The question was whether he had been killed by a round fired by the deputies or if he had shot himself. Sheriff Randee Kaiser said in the news release that an autopsy Tuesday morning determined that Ashburn died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
The shooting remains under investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
