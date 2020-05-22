A woman arrested when Joplin police discovered in November that she was keeping her husband's body in a freezer in her bedroom has taken legal action to get the body returned to her.
Barbara J. Watters, 67, filed a lawsuit against Joplin police, the city and the Jasper County coroner that was removed to federal court this week by an attorney representing the police.
The lawsuit alleges that the body of her husband, Paul Barton, is being kept by the coroner's office in disregard of a demand letter seeking its return and that police continue to hold various items taken during the search of her home in November that she also wants back, including the couple's marriage license and a document purportedly granting her power of attorney with respect to her husband.
Watters says her husband suffered from a rare form of Lou Gehrig's disease and died of the illness in their home at the age of 71, "terrified" that doctors might harvest his organs for research.
"We both believed that carving people up and using their organs is ghoulish and goes against God's word," Watters told the Globe in a recent telephone interview.
She maintains there was a doctor intent on getting her husband to donate his brain and spinal cord for research, and that Barton signed the affidavit of refusal to donate to prevent that. She said when her husband passed away in their home on South Vermont Avenue, she maneuvered his body into a freezer in their bedroom to keep anyone from harvesting his organs.
The police investigation found that the last time any neighbors recalled seeing Barton alive was in December 2018. Police believe Watters may have kept him in the freezer for the better part of 2019.
She was arrested and charged with abandonment of a corpse. A judge dismissed the charge Jan. 31, noting that Watters' actions suggested that she did not actually "abandon" the body as prohibited by law but simply sought to preserve it and keep him close to her.
The lawsuit filed in Jasper County Circuit Court on Watters' behalf by attorney Austin Knoblock claims Watters is being denied her rights as next to kin to the possession and sepulcher of her husband's body. The petition also seeks issuance of his death certificate that the lawsuit claims Coroner Rob Chappel has declined to provide.
Chappel confirmed Friday that his office still possesses Barton's body but declined comment on why the body has not been released to Watters or why no death certificate has been issued citing the advice of legal counsel.
Watters' court action alleges that police acted outside the scope of the search warrant in seizing many of the items taken from her home.
Watters maintains that police have been assisting the doctor who wanted her husband's brain and spinal cord for research, a claim that police have denied. Police reports show prior contact with Watters and her husband in 2018 out of a concern that she may have been preventing him from getting the medical care that he needed.
Watters told the Globe her husband "fired" his doctor in 2018 when the doctor refused to refill his prescriptions unless he signed papers donating his organs to research. Police and investigators from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services went to the couple's home in June 2018 and asked to see Barton after Watters left a message on a police officer's phone claiming medical malpractice and reporting her husband's "firing" of his doctor.
Watters would not allow them in the couple's home but did maneuver her husband to the door in a chair to facilitate their well-being check. Barton reportedly was unable to walk or talk but showed no bruising or other signs of abuse at that time.
Police concern with his well-being continued through the summer of 2018, during which officers were able to speak with Barton on one occasion and found him to be clean and apparently well-tended. He expressed a desire to see a doctor at that time. Watters told them they were having trouble finding a doctor who would agree to see him due to their refusal to consent to donation of his organs.
