LAMAR, Mo. — A Barton County man was sent to prison for 15 years this week after pleading guilty to the sexual abuse of two teens.
Amos D. Sumrell, 31, of Liberal, pleaded guilty Thursday in Barton County Circuit Court to counts of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and third-degree child molestation in a plea agreement calling for concurrent terms of 15 years on each of the first two counts and 10 years on the third.
Judge David Munton accepted the plea deal and assessed Sumrell the agreed-upon length of sentences.
The defendant was charged Jan. 7, 2020, with having raped and sodomized a 14-year-old girl following an investigation by the Barton County Sheriff’s Department.
A probable-cause affidavit states that a member of the girl’s family reported the matter to the sheriff’s office the previous day and the girl was taken to a hospital in Kansas City, where a sexual assault examination was conducted.
An interview of the girl was attempted the next day at a child advocate center, but she refused to talk about the matter. The affidavit states that Sumrell initially denied sexual contact with the girl but subsequently made certain admissions that he’d had contact with her, which he claimed she initiated.
Barton County Prosecutor Michael Smalley added the child molestation count to the charges when allegations involving a second girl surfaced. That 13-year-old girl told investigators that Sumrell touched her inappropriately on Dec. 20, 2019.
