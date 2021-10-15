LAMAR, Mo. — A man from the Barton County town of Liberal has been ordered to stand trial on charges that he sexually assaulted a woman Aug. 15 by forcing multiple acts of sodomy on her.
Associate Judge James Nichols ruled at the end of a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Barton County Circuit Court that Carlos E. Rivas, 40, should stand trial on four counts of second-degree sodomy. Rivas subsequently made his initial appearance in a trial division of the court on Thursday.
A probable-cause affidavit alleges that the defendant forced acts of sodomy on the woman.
Rivas was charged in 2020 with sexually assaulting the same woman while she was a patient at Freeman Hospital West in Joplin. The charge against him in that case was later dismissed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.