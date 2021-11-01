PITTSBURG, Kan. — A faculty member in her first year at Pittsburg State University is combating hunger in her community by combining her passions for ceramics and philanthropy.
Mayumi Kiefer, assistant instructional professor of art at PSU, put on a bowl-throwing party on recently with groups of local artists of all skill levels, who spent the day crafting clay bowls for the Artists Against Hunger event slated in January. Kiefer began making pottery in 2005 and started teaching her first semester at PSU earlier this year.
While Kiefer was an undergraduate in Ohio, she was working at a public school and noticed how students’ hunger affected their abilities to focus. Research shows that children from families who are not sure where their next meal may come from are more likely to have lower math scores and repeat a grade, among other challenges, according to Feeding America, a nonprofit organization that has 200 food banks nationwide.
“There was a nearby city that had a backpack program, which provided food for the children during the weekends,” Kiefer said. “I learned that 1 out of 4 children don’t have access to food over the weekend, so I knew there was something that needed to be done. In my mind, I was thinking about what I could do. I know that Feeding America, as well as other organizations, are helping fight hunger little by little. It’s very important to me because as an artist, we understand how difficult it is to make money, but with this event, we’ll be able to do that together.”
Artists crafted dozens of bowls from lumps of clay during the two-day bowl-throwing party last month in the Porter Hall Ceramics Studio, and the creations will be sold in January for donations. “Throwing” refers to a method of forming vessels on a potter’s wheel.
“To make a bowl by throwing, you use about a pound to 2 pounds of clay, make it into a ball by hand and put it into the center of the wheel head,” Kiefer said. “Then you’re going to make a hole and pull up to make a shape of the bowl. After making the bowl into a good consistency, which we call leather-hard, the clay is getting harder, and then you would trim the bottom. It’s dried and then put into the kiln to dry out the moisture.”
A glaze or color is applied, and the bowl is placed again into the kiln, where it’s fired at a certain temperature to melt the glaze and seal it. Kiefer said each bowl will vary based on the artist who made it.
“None of the bowls are exactly the same, and that’s the beauty of it,” she said.
Sylvia Shirley, a ceramic artist in Pittsburg, is one of the many artists who attended the bowl-throwing party, which was her third time participating in a fundraiser to combat hunger. She has made about 20 bowls for the January event and hopes to have more completed soon.
“I think the Artists Against Hunger is a great idea, and it’s a national movement for things that potters do to help food banks in their local area,” Shirley said. “I did one here in Pittsburg before with Wesley House, one in Winfield and now this one. Personally, I’ve been on the receiving end of food banks. I struggled mightily during my single parent days, so I can say that it does a good thing for the community.”
Kiefer said the Artists Against Hunger event will be held Jan. 22 in the Memorial Hall Auditorium. Bowls on display will be for sale for $10 to $25. The overall goal is to create 500 bowls total by January.
“We’ll have more events and another bowl-throwing party soon,” Kiefer said.
All of the bowl proceeds will benefit local food banks including Wesley House, the Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church and the Pittsburg Church of Christ.
Increase in demand
Similar to the grassroots movement Empty Bowls, Artists Against Hunger follows the same idea — to eradicate hunger on the local level via by using the talent of regional artists. In Kansas, 1 in 8 people and 1 in 6 children face hunger, according to Feeding America.
At the onset of the pandemic, Feeding America began a network survey to assess areas of opportunity and focus of food bank operations. For the first 12 months of the pandemic, food banks reported an average increase of 55% in demand for food assistance and that for many people it was their first time turning to them for help.
Feeding America’s new analysis estimates at least 60 million people turned to food banks, food pantries and other private food assistance programs in 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Every county and demographic group in this country struggles with food insecurity,” Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America, said in a statement. “Certain urban centers and rural communities face particular challenges, and the data over many years show that communities of color are inordinately impacted by food insecurity no matter where they live. That is why we are accelerating our efforts to address disparities and advance solutions for an America where no one is hungry.”
