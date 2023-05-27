BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Members of the Baxter Springs Historical Society broke ground recently on a future Route 66 roadside park.
It will adjoin the Route 66 Visitors Center and provide parking for downtown Baxter Springs, a mural wall and a statue commemorating Baxter Springs’ heritage as the first cowtown in Kansas.
“I’m incredibly excited to start work on this project,” Jordan Adams, Historical Society Board president, said in a statement. “This will serve as a fantastic gateway to downtown shops and restaurants while highlighting the colorful history of our area.”
The historical society noted the community’s diverse history, from being a stop on the Black Dog Trail to William Quantrill’s raid on Fort Blair during the Civil War to its place on Route 66.
The organization said major funding for the project has been provided by the Hartley Family Philanthropy Fund, the State of Kansas Attraction Development Grant, the estate of John Paul, the estate of Madelyn Babcock and American Bank of Baxter, with additional funding provided by many others.
“The generosity of our community is overwhelming,” Adams said. “Local charities are built on the work of volunteers and the support of community partners. We are lucky to have both in Southeast Kansas.”
For more information about the project, contact Mary Billington, Baxter Springs Heritage Center and Museum director, at 620-856-2385 or baxtersprings museum@outlook. com.
The museum is at 740 East Ave. in Baxter Springs.
