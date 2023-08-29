COLUMBUS, Kan. — A Cherokee County judge has sentenced a Baxter Springs man to more than 16 years in prison in the rape of a child under 14 years old.
Bradley P. Shoemaker, 28, pleaded guilty to the rape charge earlier this year, acknowledging that he had sexually abused the child during the winter of 2019. He was sentenced Monday in Cherokee County District Court to 195 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections.
Shoemaker has been in custody at the Cherokee County Jail awaiting sentencing and will soon be transferred to the state prison system, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department.
