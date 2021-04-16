BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Baxter Springs will be one of the many towns celebrating Park Day this weekend, as it will host its annual Park Day event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Baxter Springs Heritage Center and Museum and the site of Fort Blair.
Park Day was started by the American Battlefield Trust, a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting and preserving battlefields across America. The trust has managed to preserve more than 50,000 acres of battlefield to date, including the Civil War battlefields in Carthage, Newtonia and Republic, Missouri.
“It’s a great way to learn about the historical battlefield sites in your communities,” said Mary Billington, director of the Baxter Springs museum.
Park Day in Baxter Springs will consist of many activities for volunteers, who will help clean up local parks, including trash pickup, limb removal, painting and planting flowers. Volunteers should meet at the museum, 740 East Ave., at 8:30 a.m. A local historian also will be present to share the park's history and significance.
The museum documents the stages of Baxter Springs' history. Fort Blair was an encampment area during the Civil War. It housed many people during that time, including people from the 1st Kansas Colored Volunteer Infantry who were involved in an 1863 battle at Rader Farm in Jasper County across the Missouri state line. The fort also survived an attack led by William Quantrill, who, despite having 300 to 500 men with him, was kept at bay by two companies of the Third Wisconsin Cavalry and a company of the 2nd Kansas Colored Infantry.
Details: battlefields.org/parkday.
