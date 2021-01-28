The Better Business Bureau is recognizing Data Privacy Day today by reminding residents to be conscientious stewards of their personal information.
Data Privacy Day, taking place annually on Jan. 28, is a global effort that generates awareness of the importance of privacy and highlights ways to protect personal information. According to a Pew Research Center study, the majority of Americans report beings concerned about the way their data is used by companies.
"Pew Research Center's Americans and Privacy report shows 81% of online users feel they do not have control over when data is collected, and yet four in five people think the benefits of sharing data outweigh the risks," said Stephanie Garland, regional director of the Better Business Bureau in Springfield, in a statement. "Make sure you're taking the time to do your research so you can make the best decision about what information you're sharing about yourself and your family."
The National Cyber Security Alliance has offered tips to help guide individuals and business to better data privacy practices.
For individuals:
• Personal information is like money; value it and protect it. Personal information such as your purchase history, IP address or location has tremendous value to businesses. Make informed decisions about whether to share your data with certain businesses by considering the amount of personal information they are asking for, and weighing it against the benefits you may receive in return.
• Keep tabs on your apps. Many apps ask for access to personal information such as your geographic location, contacts list and photo album. Be thoughtful about who gets that information, and be wary of apps that require access to information that is not required or relevant to the services they are offering. Delete unused apps on your internet-connected devices and keep others secure by performing updates.
• Manage your privacy settings. Check the privacy and security settings on web services and apps, and set them to your comfort level for information sharing.
For businesses:
• If you collect information, protect it. Data breaches can not only lead to great financial loss, but also a loss in reputation and customer trust. Follow reasonable security measures to keep individuals' personal information safe from inappropriate and unauthorized access. Make sure the personal data you collect is processed in a fair manner and only collected for relevant and legitimate purposes.
• Consider adopting a privacy framework. Build privacy into your business by researching and adopting a privacy framework to help you manage risk and create a culture of privacy in your organization.
• Conduct an assessment of your data collection practices. Understand which privacy laws and regulations apply to your business. Educate your employees of the obligations to protecting personal information.
• Be open and honest about how you collect, use and share consumers' personal information. Think about how the consumer may expect their data to be used, and design settings to protect their information by default.
• Maintain oversight of partners and vendors. If someone provides services on your behalf, you are also responsible for how they collect and use your consumers' personal information.
