NEOSHO, Mo. — Construction on the biggest item in a package of voter-approved building projects is getting closer to starting.
The Neosho Board of Education heard a construction update Monday on a performing arts center to be built on the north end of Neosho High School. Assistant Superintendent Richie Fretwell said bids should be opened sometime in May, and work on the relocation of Hill Street is hoped to begin in the summer.
Officials say the hope is that the building will be big and modern enough to draw small touring events as well as host plays, musicals and concerts performed by Neosho students. It will include a theater with an orchestra pit and acoustic treatments.
The 36,130-square-foot footprint of the expansion will allow for the construction of a band room equipped with storage and practice rooms, as well as dressing rooms and a scene shop.
The project calls for relocating a portion of Hill Street, which will be moved northward to align with West Patterson Street on the western side of Neosho Boulevard.
The total estimated cost for the center is more than $16 million. Bid alternates for additional features are still being developed and will be part of the bidding process.
The center is the biggest project in a series of building upgrades collected under the name “Neosho’s Next Step.” Voters in June approved a 39-cent levy increase that is expected to generate $22.5 million for construction of all the projects.
The projects include a field house with a locker room, indoor training space and a concessions plaza for Bob Anderson Stadium. Construction on that building has begun, Fretwell said.
That field house is being built at the site of a former baseball field. Its replacement, the Roy B. Shaver Field, was dedicated last week.
In other business, the council accepted the resignation of David Steele and planned how to appoint his replacement.
Originally appointed to a position on the board to fill another vacancy, Steele won election to a seat in 2020; his term is set to expire in 2023. Steele resigned because of an increased workload brought on by college classes he is taking, Superintendent Jim Cummins said.
Board members are seeking letters from applicants. The board plans to review the applications and possibly hold interviews on April 26 in order to have a replacement selected during a May 3 meeting.
