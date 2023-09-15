Hello, book fans! It’s fandom week here at the book review, so buckle up as we travel through one of my favorites, the world of J.R.R. Tolkien.
Whether based on authors, individual books or a series, literary fandoms generate a lot of material to pore over and to dissect. There can be a lot to enjoy and a lot to ponder beyond a book’s basic plot. When world building is involved, that amount of material can increase dramatically. When the world is as detailed as Tolkien’s Middle-earth, it’s an exponential jump.
What to do with all of this information? Organize it, of course. One of my favorite fandom creations is the companion book — a title created specifically to aid the reader in exploring the fictional world that sparked the fandom. Companion books can take a variety of approaches to the original work — atlas of the fictional world, dictionary of terms or characters, encyclopedia, character genealogy, etc. They are generally helpful books aiding in enjoyment of the original work and often entertaining in their own right.
The first time I binge-read the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, I had just seen the Peter Jackson films and had that visual reference vividly with me. Years later when I read the series again, I had a companion book nearby with a detailed map of Middle-earth, character genealogies, a glossary and other tools that added so much more to the experience.
Every journey needs a map, and a trip with Tolkien is no exception. One does not simply stop in Mordor to ask for directions. ”The Atlas of Middle-Earth (Revised Edition)” by Karen Wynn Fonstad is a great resource for the casual and hardcore Tolkien reader alike. Fonstad was an American cartographer whose methodical, thorough approach offers an opportunity for casual readers to dip in and out of the sections they want without being overwhelmed.
The atlas begins with chronological divisions showing the history of Middle-earth, then follows with a chapter of regional maps, including the Shire, and maps covering “The Hobbit” and “Lord of the Rings,” topped off by thematic maps such as climate, vegetation and languages. Each map is accompanied by explanatory text that may prove helpful for casual fans and interesting, particularly the history section, for superfans. The sepia-toned maps with their minimalist precision lend an old-school feel resembling Tolkien’s original drawings.
“J.R.R. Tolkien, Artist & Illustrator” by Wayne G. Hammond and Christina Scull delves into the body of pictorial works across Tolkien’s lifetime from childhood paintings to final sketches. A deep dive into Tolkien’s art, this title is great for readers intensely interested in the history of book illustration or all things Tolkien. The book is laid out chronologically, generously filled with 200 reproductions of his designs — the majority of them in full color — and just over 200 pages of thoughtful, in-depth text. It’s the academic tone of the highly detailed text that moves the book to the realm of die-hard fans, although it’s absolutely worth a flip-through for the midlevel enthusiast.
“Tolkien: The Illustrated Encyclopedia” by David Day welcomes a range of Tolkien fans by pulling together a variety of details about the fictional world and its inhabitants. Arranged like a traditional encyclopedia, Day’s work provides detailed, yet easily digestible, information on Tolkien himself and the history, geography, sociology, natural history and biography of Middle-earth. Each entry offers background and description of its subject matter in clear, concise terms and provides context within Tolkien’s writings. The encyclopedia is heavily illustrated throughout using an assortment of art styles, most in full color. Its design is accessible and engaging, making it easy for casual users to find what they need. The varied art produces a welcoming, slightly groovy vibe that meshes well with the text, creating a delightful companion on the journey through Tolkien’s imagination.
Speaking of Tolkien’s imagination, Hobbit Day refers to the shared birthday of characters Bilbo and Frodo Baggins and is observed on Sept. 22 by many Tolkien fans. This year, the Joplin Public Library and the Empire Market have teamed up to bring a piece of Middle-earth to Joplin for Hobbit Day. Experience the free, all-ages fun at the library from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, with a scavenger hunt, crafts and more. Then visit the Empire Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, for awesome activities plus special food and merchandise from market vendors. Costumes are always welcome. See you there.
