After a two-year hiatus, Grapes and Grog was held on Oct. 1. We sold out of tickets and had some of the best live and silent auction items to date. The spaghetti Bolognese was cooked by Area Agency on Aging staff and was extremely popular. When all the money was totaled, the community raised $38,472.83 for the local Meals on Wheels program.
We cannot thank everyone for donating and participating in this being our best Grapes and Grog yet. We would, however, like to extend a heartfelt thank you to these sponsors and contributors:
• Springfield Grocer
• Beimdiek Insurance-Assured Partners
• Macadoodles
• Stonehill Winery
• Home Instead
• Charlotte’s Angels Home Care Services
• Phoenix Home Care and Hospice
• Carthage Health and Rehabilitation Center
• Joplin Health and Rehabilitation Center
• Webb City Health and Rehabilitation Center
• Stronghold Data
• Redneck Blinds
• Regional Eye Center
• Heartland Pet Food Manufacturing
• Southwest Missouri Bank
• Joe Harding
• Commercial Gasket and Packing
• Standard Transportation
• Cornerstone Caregiving
• Little Bird Marketing
• Benefit Management Inc.
• Rouse Heating and Air Conditioning
• Avalon Hospice
• Visiting Angels Living Assistance Services
• Pinnacle Bank
• Brent and Mendi Westhoven
• Vogue Boutique
• Laurie and Gene Delano
• All Seasons Sign and Printing
• Churchwell Hedman Tax Group
• Gunlock Heating and Air
• Nicole Carlton
• Foxberry Terrace Senior Living
• Danny Little
• Wilder’s
• Shelter Insurance-Spencer Layne
• Buchanan, Williams, and O’Brien
• Derailed Commodity-Joplin
• Claire Eggleston
• Hannah Heltzel
• Jane O’Dell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.