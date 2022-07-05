It’s back, baby!
Following a 2-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ever-popular Freeman Advantage Health and Resource Fair is set to go live on Aug. 3.
This free event — scheduled from 7:30 to 11 a.m. at the Freeman Business Center, 3220 McClelland Blvd. — is a “one stop shop” for seniors to get a health check-up while also having some fun and walking away with some free swag.
And who doesn’t like free stuff?
“We are really thrilled to be putting on this event,” said Jamie Gillmore, senior and volunteer services coordinator at Freeman Health System. “This is an event that people look forward to … I hope it works for everyone.”
The health fair, which stretches back for 20-plus years, will feature for the first time the Ozark Center as a partner, only adding to the vendors and presentations taking place that morning.
Because this is a health fair, attendees will receive complimentary blood pressure and weight/body mass index screenings. The Freeman Screen Team will conduct blood screenings to measure lipid, glucose and cholesterol levels for $10, Gillmore said. People planning to participate in these screenings are recommended to fast and refrain from consuming liquids, except for water and routine medications, for eight hours before a blood draw, and to check with a doctor before fasting.
“If people don’t want that, that’s fine, they can get those at their doctor’s office, but if that’s a service they need then I want (seniors) to be aware that that is there,” she said. “It’s a great time to come and really get to know the doctors … if you’re in the market for an orthopedic doc or a heart doc or pain management, those services will be available” that morning.
Aside from the health check-up opportunities, there will be numerous 30-minute health-based presentations. During past fairs, Gillmore said, they’ve had a Freeman chef conduct a cooking demonstration and an attorney with the hospital system’s legal team speak to the gathered masses about hospital stays, as well as people offering chair massages. Issues involving Medicare will also be discussed.
“We might have some things on mental health or” what life is like “coming out of the pandemic,” she said.
Oh, and did we mention vendors?
“The one thing I’ve learned is that I really encourage vendors to have something interactive at their tables, so (guests) can become more involved instead of just walking through, collecting (free stuff) and moving on,” Gillmore said.
A free breakfast will be served during the morning; there will also be giveaways and door prizes. Membership in Freeman Advantage — a local wellness program for older adults — is not required to participate.
This year’s theme is about traveling the world for our health, she said. Everyone who walks in through the Business Center’s rear entrance will be given a passport, and they can have that stamped off as they participate in each one of the activities throughout the morning, which will then allow them to participate in a drawing for possible door prizes.
“I think it’s a win-win, because people are coming in and interacting with us (about their health)” and it gets them out of their homes, Gillmore said.
Pre-pandemic fair numbers were between 200 and 300 people; she hopes to see that number swell this year.
“My hope is that (this fair) benefits the seniors, because they will be getting valuable information in a very fun way.” The fair “is just a great way to get people engaged and for them to take it to heart.”
For more information about next month’s health fair, call 417-347-5837
