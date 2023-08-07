Betty Smith, a Joplin resident since 1929 who experienced and aided with peaceful integration of Joplin schools and the community, was recognized Monday at a meeting of the Joplin City Council for her efforts.
Because Smith, 94, is recovering from an illness, leaders of the Joplin community presented her with plaques and awards marking her recognition during a July 28 visit to her home. The group included Mayor Pro Tem Keenan Cortez, community historian Brad Belk and Jill Halbach, chair of the Joplin Historic Preservation Commission and a member of the Joplin Celebrations Commission.
A video of the event was shown during the council’s meeting Monday night.
“We thought we needed to recognize your great service to our community,” Belk told her at the beginning of the ceremony.
“I have always enjoyed working with people all of my life. I always wanted to be a teacher,” Smith responded.
Smith has been an educator about the community and its history since she and her sister, Susie Reaves, started collecting newspaper clippings, documents and other artifacts about people and events.
“All of our lives, ever since we were teenagers, we’ve kept up with everything,” she said of her work and that of her late sister to document not only the East Town community but also the contributions of Black residents.
“My favorite words are, ‘I’ve lived it,’” she said. “That’s the reason I can bring it is because I lived it. If you notice, a lot of people now, they’re saying what somebody told them. But not us. We lived it.”
About Smith
Smith was valedictorian of her class at Lincoln School, where Joplin’s Black youth were educated until 1956 when the school was closed for integration of all students into the Joplin School District. She was honored by the Joplin School District in 2021, when she was selected as grand marshal of the Joplin High School homecoming parade.
For at least seven decades, she has encouraged the correction of problems in the community with information and requests for everyone to do right by each other.
One of those efforts by Smith and Reaves was to see that Parkway Cemetery, the city’s Black cemetery established during segregation, was cleaned, repaired and maintained in the same manner as other city-owned cemeteries.
As part of her documentation of the history of Joplin and the East Town neighborhood, she has made handmade posters that showcase the stories of Joplin’s Black-owned businesses dating from the 1930s. Several panels display featured photos or programs from Lincoln School, and from the city’s historically African American churches.
Those displays include laminated copies of five issues of the Joplin Uplift, a Black-owned newspaper that was published in the late 1920s from offices at Broadway and Michigan. The newspaper printed church and city news as well as a social page that discussed the comings and goings of local residents.
Smith and her sister also were activists along with others. In the 1960s, they banded together to prevent the construction of a machine plant in East Town, where many Black residents lived. There was an old foundry at that site that coated the neighborhood with soot and dust.
“We were having enough problems. We didn’t want any more noise and dirt — you couldn’t even hang your clothes out,” Smith said several years ago in recounting that time. “We worked against it, the Globe covered it and we got it stopped.”
That site for the proposed foundry later became the site of the first office of the Joplin Housing Authority. During work to prevent the foundry’s construction, the need for affordable housing and housing for low-income seniors surfaced. William and Betty Smith were among those who led the effort to establish the housing authority in 1968.
Preservation of history
Halbach told Smith at the presentation of her recognition: “I am very excited to be here on behalf of the celebrations commission and the people of Joplin in general. Ms. Betty, you are so wonderful and you are so gracious, and you’re always willing (to be) so helpful. I cannot tell you how much we, as a community, appreciate it and how proud we are to have someone like you who helps preserve our history.”
Halbach presented Smith with a lifetime achievement award documented on a plaque. The award was presented on July 28, which Halbach said was the anniversary of the first platting of Joplin city, which now is known as the East Town community.
“Thank you. I am so honored to receive this and know what it’s saying and everything in it is really the true Joplin,” Smith said after receiving the award. “That’s what is so important — to be able to live, no matter what part of town we’re in, to be able to live and share life with love, joy and peace and everything that keeps us.”
Belk said one component of Joplin’s 150th anniversary celebration this year is honoring special places, events and people that have made Joplin the city it has become. Smith has been living in the community since 1929.
“Through the years, our community has been blessed with great citizens, and Betty Smith, you are one of those great residents,” Belk told her. He thanked her for being willing to share her knowledge of the community’s past and “making our community so special.”
Cortez presented a City Council proclamation honoring her as a citizen of distinction.
The proclamation states that she has been a member of Unity Missionary Baptist Church and a Sunday school and vacation Bible school teacher for 82 years. She has participated in the Joplin NAACP, works of the Minnie Hackney Community Service Center, Satellite Club, PTA, Homemakers’ Club and the city’s 150th Celebrations Commission.
Smith played a significant role in assisting with integration of Joplin public schools, and she is a regular guest columnist in The Joplin Globe and was recognized as a Joplin Magazine Pathfinder, the proclamation states. She helped found the Joplin Housing Authority, directed the BTU Women’s Mission and played a key role in enhancing Parkway Cemetery and Ewert Park, according to the proclamation.
“It’s so beautiful. Thank you for letting everybody know that something good has happened in the city of Joplin,” Smith said.
Cortez said it is because of the work of people like Smith that made it possible for him and other members of the African American community to serve in public office and other integrated roles.
“It’s just been a blessing to see how things have changed and see how things have grown in goodness for everybody,” Smith said.
