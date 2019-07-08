PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Bicknell Family Center for the Arts at Pittsburg State University will host three hit Broadway musicals as part of its 2019-20 season, the lineup for which was announced Monday.
• “Bandstand” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4. The year is 1945, and six soldiers return from war to a changed country. When NBC announces a national competition to find the nation’s next great musical superstars, they form a band unlike any the nation has ever seen.
• “Finding Neverland” will be at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26, 2020. Playwright J.M. Barrie, the creator of Peter Pan, struggles to find inspiration until he meets four young brothers and their beautiful widowed mother. Spellbound by the boys’ enchanting make-believe adventures, he sets out to write a play that will astound London theatergoers.
• “American in Paris” will be at 7:30 p.m. March 4, 2020. Hoping to start a new life, World War II veteran Jerry Mulligan chooses newly liberated Paris as the place to make a name for himself as a painter. But that new life becomes complicated when he meets Lise, a young Parisian shop girl with her own secret.
National touring acts coming to the Bicknell Center are:
• The Modern American Dance Company, or MADCO, at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7.
• Condoleezza Rice, appearing as part of the H. Lee Scott Lecture Series, on Oct. 3. Rice has served as secretary of state and as President George W. Bush’s national security adviser. In her remarks, she will focus on her time at the National Security Agency, as secretary of state, and the NCAA Commission on College Basketball.
• The U.S. Air Force Falconaires at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9.
• "Bette Davis Ain’t for Sissies" at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23. Jessica Sherr stars in this 90-minute solo show and takes audiences back to 1939, when Bette Davis had been nominated for an Academy Award.
• Jennifer Knapp at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22, 2020. This Grammy-nominated, Kansas-born singer-songwriter, author, speaker and advocate is considered to be the first major artist in the Christian music world to speak openly about LGBTQ identity.
Pitt State Theatre’s season includes:
• "A Doll’s House" at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24-26 and at 2 p.m. Oct. 26-27. With a focus on marriage, societal norms and long-held secrets, this drama speaks to all audiences. Directed by Joey Pogue.
• "Silent Sky" at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27-29, 2020, and at 2 p.m. Feb. 29-March 1, 2020. The true story of 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt explores a woman’s place in society during a time of immense scientific discoveries. Directed by Megan Westhoff.
• "The Windshield and the Bug" at 7:30 p.m. April 23-25, 2020, and at 2 p.m. April 25-26, 2020. This improvisational show about the lifelong learning curve that is part of every human experience asks: What could possibly go wrong? Conceived and directed by Cynthia Allan.
Ticket information
New this year are season ticket packages that will guarantee patrons the same seat for each show and will save patrons more than 10 percent.
Package 1 will be all-inclusive and will include the three Broadway shows, Modern American Dance Company, "Bette Davis Ain’t for Sissies," Jennifer Knapp and three Pitt State Theatre productions. Package 2 will include the three Broadway shows and three Pitt State Theatre productions.
Season ticket package sales will begin at 8:30 a.m. Monday, July 15, at the PSU ticket office, Room 137 in the Garfield Weede Building, 1701 S. Homer, or online at pittstate.edu/office/ticket-office, or by calling 620-235-4796. Standard ticket sales will begin at 8:30 a.m. Monday, July 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.