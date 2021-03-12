PITTSBURG, Kan. — The History Club and the Black Student Association at Pittsburg State University will host an open gallery night Thursday in the art gallery at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts, 1711 S. Homer St.
It will be open to the public and will be based on February’s Black History Month exhibit.
Shawna Witherspoon, gallery coordinator at the Bicknell Center, will welcome guests at 6 p.m. Emely Flores, assistant director of student diversity programs, will give brief remarks. History Club President Noah Larson will be the featured speaker.
After Larson’s address, the floor will be open to anyone who created art in response to the Black History Month exhibit. The gallery will be open for visitors to view the pieces from 7 to 8 p.m.
Details: 620-235-4536.
