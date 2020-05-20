NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho Board of Education prepared for building maintenance during its meeting earlier this week by selecting bids for paving and roofing projects.
Double Down Asphalt was chosen to work on parking lots at South and Goodman elementary schools, Neosho Middle School and Field Early Childhood Center. The Neosho-based contractor submitted a bid of $48,431.91.
The project calls for sealing the pavement and restriping the lots at each of those schools. The bulk of the project, estimated to cost $33,750, will be for a new parking lot at Bob Anderson Stadium, located next to the high school.
The board also accepted a bid for roofing projects at Field Early Childhood Center. Joplin Roofing, based in Joplin, was selected with a bid of $218,416.
The roofing project was broken into three parts. Joplin Roofing's bid will cover two of those parts, including the eastern wing and the southern section of the building. The third smaller section will be completed in summer of 2021; the other two are set for this summer.
The board's next scheduled regular meeting is set for June 15. Items expected to be on the agenda include a look at the upcoming budget year, student and faculty handbooks and student athletics and activities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.