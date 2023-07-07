The challenges building the U.S. transcontinental railroad are well recorded.
However, connecting the country North and South west of the Mississippi had its own complications. Marketing cattle from Texas to the Northeast meant driving them hundreds of miles before ever reaching a railhead.
The Ozarks limited north-south railroad construction, and Indian Territory created a legal obstacle. However, a single rail line was granted by the tribes in 1866, launching a no-holds barred race among three railroads for that concession.
In the midst of the Civil War, Congress made plans for the transcontinental railroad. Legislation passed in 1863 included provision for land grants for lines going from the Union Pacific in central Kansas south to Emporia and then south to the Cherokee border in Indian Territory.
In 1864, the Kansas Legislature allotted the grants to the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railroad for two lines, one to Colorado and one to Indian Territory. The Colorado line was constructed, but the southern route was not. In 1866, the Santa Fe gave over that route to the Union Pacific-Southern Branch. Two Kansans bought the Southern Branch in 1866 and started their line south from Junction City to Emporia, which they reached in 1869.
Katy and its rivals
The tribes were aware of the scramble to reach their lands. Suspicious of land speculators and liquor sellers, the Cherokee, Creek, Chickasaw, Choctaw and Seminole agreed to allow just one rail line through their territories in July 1866. The federal government supported the tribes, specifying the railroad had to reach the border to win. It became a race to the border.
Congressional railroad land grants were 10 square miles for every mile of track laid. It launched railroads into the land business. The lure of money from land sales as well as rail traffic attracted financiers and speculators.
The Southern Branch was acquired by two New York investors, Col. Robert Stevens and Judge Levi Parsons in 1870. They renamed the line the Missouri-Kansas-Texas Railway Co., nicknamed the Katy.
Meanwhile, another regional line, the Leavenworth, Lawrence and Fort Gibson line out of Leavenworth, Kansas, was in the running. Even though it was the first line to cross the Kansas River, problems obtaining financing delayed construction to Ottawa, which made it forfeit access to promised bond money. That relegated it to third place.
The last competitor was the Missouri River, Fort Scott and Gulf Railroad, the creation of railroad mogul James F. Joy.
Joy had a reputation as a rapacious land speculator and successful railroad developer. The line started as the Kansas and Neosho Valley Railroad, but Fort Scott residents voted to purchase $150,000 in railroad bonds on the condition that it include Fort Scott in its name. Locals called it the Border Tier line. The name was changed, and the railroad paralleled the Old Post Road.
Construction trials
Stevens, the Katy general manager, supervised construction of the line from Emporia to Chanute. He had a 186-mile route to build. Stevens drove his crews through the spring of 1870 to the point they were laying a mile and a half of track a day in April. By May, he was still 30 miles north of Chetopa.
The LL&G line had continuing financial problems. After bankruptcy, Joy snatched it up and kept it forging south, though much more slowly. It did not reach the state line at Coffeyville until Sept. 3, 1871.
Regarding construction, Joy had clear sailing through the prairies of Crawford and Cherokee counties. But he faced problems with squatters on land granted to his rail line. Fights broke out between settlers and rail crews. A construction camp was burned down.
Joy didn’t waste any time complaining to the federal government. President Ulysses S. Grant ordered four companies of the 6th Infantry and one company of the 7th Cavalry to Southeast Kansas, with headquarters in Fort Scott in January 1870. The soldiers were stationed in camps along the rail line. It created tension among settlers because before the conflicts their appeal for military protection had been turned down. Yet Joy’s request was quickly answered.
Tricks of the trade
As Joy’s crews laid track through Cherokee County, Stevens’ crews were miles away from Chetopa. Stevens took a different tack. He quietly hired Cherokee attorney Elias Boudinot to visit Columbus and the county to talk up the Border Tier line, saying how impressed Cherokees were by it.
As the line neared Baxter Springs, Joy began laying off track crewmen. Stevens just as quickly hired them for his line. When on May 4, 1870, the line arrived in Baxter Springs, Boudinot was there and even participated in the city-sponsored celebration.
What Joy and his managers did not know, or fully research, was that Baxter Springs did not border Cherokee lands. Baxter Springs was in the old Cherokee Neutral Lands, but it was not Cherokee territory.
The tribe whose border it touched was that of the Quapaw, a tribe that had not signed any treaties concerning railroads. The nearest access was 17 miles west at Chetopa. Suddenly it became apparent, Joy did not have time or crewmen enough to build a spur to Chetopa.
Through May, Stevens pushed his crews to reach Chetopa and a few miles across the border into Cherokee territory.
On Monday, June 6, Stevens drove the last spike on the Kansas side and Boudinot drove the first spike on the Cherokee side. Along with Boudinot was his uncle, Gen. Stand Waite.
Impromptu celebration
Chetopa residents had gathered for an impromptu celebration as a stagecoach carrying two barrels of lemonade, cakes, pies and other edibles for the crewmen arrived.
When word spread that a locomotive was nearing the town, the right of way was packed with spectators. One reporter wrote, “The rush to see the engine, would lead one to think that they had never seen that machine before, while probably the fact was that there were very few, if any, but were perfectly familiar with its looks. But to see an engine in Chetopa, a veritable locomotive, with its incessant puffing and screaming whistle — that was new; that was worth going miles to see; that caused the audience to abandon their speaker, and the speaker to follow his wayward hearers.”
An Appeal
Joy didn’t surrender; he argued his line went through the Grand River valley as Congress had stipulated. A special board of commissioners heard his appeal but decided for the Katy line.
Upon concurrence of the secretary of the interior and President Grant on July 20, 1870, the Katy could begin laying track in Indian Territory. It required two years before the Red River was bridged at Colbert’s Ferry leading to Dennison, Texas, in 1872.
The Katy grew into a regional railroad with branches in Texas and Missouri, while the two Joy lines under the same management took opposite routes.
The LL&G went west from Coffeyville to Caldwell, where it picked up cattle driven from Texas. Eventually, it was sold to the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe in 1880. The Missouri River, Fort Scott and Gulf Railroad turned toward Missouri and Arkansas. It became the Kansas City, Fort Scott and Memphis Railroad, though the Frisco railroad leased its lines. The Frisco bought it in 1901.
Joy received little sympathy in his loss. The Junction City Weekly Union crowed, “Joy has been completely outwitted. He now has the privilege of uniting with our road.” Joy’s glory days were ending as he lost his railroad holdings in 1871 and with the Panic of 1873.
On the other hand, Stevens was lionized as the Napoleon of the railroad builders. Said the Chetopa Advance, “He is everywhere at once, omnipresent, ubiquitous and irrepressible. He launches his iron rails as Jove did his thunderbolts. The rapidity with which he has built the road between here and Humboldt has no parallel in the history of railroad construction.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.