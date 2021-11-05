Several actors had roots in the Tri-State District, such as Dennis Weaver, Lana Turner, John Beal, Roy Glenn and James Corner.
Joplin’s Lonny Chapman was a ubiquitous character actor who didn’t get top billing but who could be found in television Westerns, detective and historical dramas, an occasional comedy and courtroom dramas for 50 years. Yet his ongoing passion was the theater.
Chapman was born in 1920 to Elmer and Eunice Chapman in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The family soon moved to Joplin, where Lonny went to school and graduated from Joplin High School in 1938. He went to the newly established Joplin Junior College and graduated in 1940.
Chapman earned a track scholarship to the University of Oklahoma. The attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, changed his plans. The very next day he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He served in the South Pacific theater, including Guadalcanal. He contracted malaria while in the South Pacific, which recurred throughout the rest of his life. He married Erma Dean Gibbons from Joplin in 1944. When his five-year tour of duty was up, he went back to the University of Oklahoma.
While at the university he became friends with another track athlete, also from Joplin, Dennis Weaver. Chapman had originally wanted to be a coach. But he answered an ad calling for men to audition for a play. Not many men were in the drama department at that time. He landed the leading role and said later he got the acting bug with that role.
Drawn to the theater
His first paying job was a role in a Chicago company of “Mister Rogers.” In 1948, his friend Dennis Weaver failed to make the U.S. Olympic decathlon team. Chapman encouraged him to join him hitchhiking to New York to give acting a try. Chapman joined the Actors Studio in its second year. He was a diligent student, doing multitudes of scenes, enough that school director Lee Strasberg “got tired of seeing me. He said once, ‘You again?’” While he didn’t subscribe to “Method” acting, he adopted what he found useful.
He portrayed Jesse James in a summer stock production of “Missouri Legend” in 1950. A New York Times review said: “Lonny Chapman has the leading role and makes it a pleasantly amusing one. There is a naivete in Jesse which he skillfully gets across.”
His big break was landing the role of Turk in William Inge’s “Come Back Little Sheba” in 1950. He starred with Shirley Booth. His understudy was Dennis Weaver. Chapman moved on to a series of different plays, while Weaver took over his role in the national company. Chapman starred in revivals of “The Glass Menagerie” with Helen Hayes and “The Time of Your Life.” During this time he was also doing live TV programs in New York City, appearing in Westerns such as “The Gabby Hayes Show,” and dramas such as “Studio One” and “Philco Television Playhouse.”
He landed his first film role in a Doris Day/Frank Sinatra film “Young at Heart” in 1954. His theatrical work led director Elia Kazan to cast him in “East of Eden” in 1955. Kazan liked his work and cast him in a second film, “Baby Doll,” the next year.
Meanwhile, Chapman worked summers in the late 1950s doing summer stock. He directed over 80 productions and acted in more than 25. He worked with up-and-coming performers Barbara Streisand, Dustin Hoffman and Robert Duvall. He had two of his own works produced off-Broadway.
Move to Southern California
Chapman recalled in an interview that by the middle 1960s he had gone three years without a Broadway role. He had been commuting to Los Angeles for movie and television roles, so he decided to relocate to Southern California.
Rereading the list of his television credits reads like an exercise in nostalgia. He was often cast as a sheriff, a private detective, an outlaw, a boss, friend of the hero or bartender. He appeared in “Gunsmoke” with friend Dennis Weaver as well as “The Rifleman,” “The Virginian” and “Big Valley.” He also appeared in “Perry Mason,” “Mannix,” “Ironside,” “Kojak,” “Police Story,” “McCloud” (again with Weaver), “NYPD Blue,” “Murder She Wrote,” and the list goes on and on.
Even as television jobs kept coming, he did not give up his love of the theater. In 1973, he heard about a group of 13 actors who had rented a laundromat they converted into a little theater in Hollywood. He visited them and was impressed. Known as The Group, he told them: “This isn’t a theater yet because you’re not doing plays. ... I’ll work with you if you start doing a play.” They named him artistic director.
It eventually became a 99-seat theater that staged more than 350 productions and 45 premiers of original works, all under Chapman’s oversight for the next 34 years. The group performed all genres, and he called their work eclectic.
In 1999, the company renamed the theater the Lonny Chapman Group Repertory Theatre. His devotion to the company saw it grow to offer classes in acting, singing and directing as well as a program for young actors and a playwrights’ organization. From the 13 original actors, the company had grown to more than 120 actors and nearly 20 playwrights.
Though in his 80s, he still took roles in “NYPD Blue” (2000) and the movies, “Reindeer Games” (2000) and “The Hunted” (2003). He was honored as an Outstanding Alumnus by Missouri Southern Alumni Association in 2005. His health became increasingly frail, and he died a week after his 87th birthday in 2007 from pneumonia and heart disease. He was survived by his wife, Erma, and a two children.
Chapman saw theatre as a work of collaboration between audience, play and actor. “One of them, by itself, cannot exist. So we are dependent upon each other; we must share the experience.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.