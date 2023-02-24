An enduring cliché about books of history is that they must be dry, dull and boring. To write a popular history sounds almost like a contradiction in terms.
Grace Steele Woodward was able to break that cliché writing two historical biographies and two popular histories that gained her a place in the Oklahoma Hall of Fame.
She was born in 1899 in Joplin to Mr. and Mrs. J.T. Steele. The family moved to Webb City where she attended school. As a high school student she was known for her basketball skills and her desire to become an actress. Upon graduation, she attended the Universities of Missouri and Oklahoma before finally deciding on a career in drama at Teachers College at Columbia University in New York.
She worked as a children’s storyteller for a summer tour of the Redpath Chautauqua circuit.
When she was 21, she met Guy Woodward, an attorney from Ada, Oklahoma. They married and she settled in to a conventional life. Guy’s legal career involved the oil and natural gas industry in Okmulgee, Oklahoma. In 1924, he became the chief counsel for the Independent Oil and Gas Co., which meant moving to Tulsa.
Magazine writer
Legal work meant constant travel for Guy. Though a busy housewife, once her sons were in bed, Grace sought an interest she could pursue to fill that quiet time. She found a University of Tulsa course on feature writing taught by LaVere Anderson, the Tulsa World book page editor. At the end of the class she had written a “term paper.” She sold it to Anderson. As she said, she was “bit by the bug.”
She decided to write about family life. She wrote articles for Forecast, a magazine for home economists, such as, “How to Clean House” or “Moth Prevention.” She wrote for Holland’s Magazine, a women’s magazine.
She had a series of stories she called “Jim stories” for Parents magazine. Those discussed child rearing as experienced in her family. The magazine was successful, but she feared her sons might learn she was describing family experiences and perhaps be bullied if their friends found out. So the magazine gave her the pen name of Marian Doane.
“So for years I did not think my boys knew of these Jim stories until I came home one day and overheard them fighting. One boy said, ‘It is not about you! It’s about me.’”
Historical biography
In 1942 her husband was campaign manager for E.H. Moore for the U.S. Senate. Moore won and asked Guy to work in Washington, D.C. He served 10 years as special counsel to Senate committees on Interstate and Foreign Commerce and the Judiciary.
A doctor, a Washington friend, suggested she might be interested in the story of a dentist, Dr. William T.G. Morton, who promoted ether as anesthesia in the 1840s. She took the challenge. Archives in Boston, Washington and Chicago became her research destinations.
While searching the library of the Massachusetts General Hospital, she learned of a grandson of the dentist. His widow was still alive who gave her access to 500 letters and family papers.
Dr. Morton was an unruly character. While he “was challenged by the problem of pain,” he was obsessed about patenting ether as anesthesia. It led him to constant challenges in newspapers, journals and court as he disputed his opponents, and, to an early grave.
Her sympathetic telling of his story gained a publisher in Boston. “The Man Who Conquered Pain” came out in 1963. The U.S. Bureau of Information ordered 50,000 copies for distribution overseas.
The Cherokees
As she wrote about Dr. Morton, she began researching the Cherokees via the Smithsonian Institution, libraries and museums in Georgia, the Phillips collection of the University of Oklahoma, the Gilcrease Museum in Tulsa and the British Museum. She wanted to write about the tribe’s history from the 16th to the 20th Century. While she did not have academic training in anthropology, she bolstered her writing with voluminous sourcing.
In the late 1950s, she approached Savoie Lottinville, director of the University of Oklahoma Press, to ask about interest in an ethnohistory of the Cherokees. He recalled, “She came to me some years ago, a shy, hesitant housewife, with what seemed to me an amateur interest in history. ... I told her that this was task which many highly qualified professional historians had at one time or another promised themselves they would do, only to back away from the rather enormous complexities at a later date. It was not, I told her, a simple task; the primary sources were widely scattered; and the risk of the undertakings being too much for her was great. Wasn’t there a simpler task she could do?
“Shyly but bravely she told me that she still wanted to do an ethnohistory of the Cherokees.
“Two or three years later she came back with an extended, neatly typed, well organized manuscript, which on being read by me and a number of professional historians specialized in the Five Civilized Tribes, proved to be a masterly work, really the envy of many who were by training and experience far more qualified to do than she.”
“The Cherokees” was also published in 1963. Her look at Cherokee history from 1574 to 1907 was described as the “first comprehensive account of the Cherokees ... (and) is in no way reduced by the author’s readable style and selection of interesting narrative material.”
Seen today, her sympathetic, readable account is colored by assumptions common about indigenous peoples in the first half of the 20th Century.
Still, it served as a popular work introducing the depth and breadth of Cherokee history to uninitiated readers. It earned her a place in the Oklahoma Hall of Fame in 1968.
Pocahontas, Sherwood Forest
When Globe editor Betty Patrick interviewed her in 1968, Woodward revealed she was working on a book on Pocahontas. To separate myth from reality she went to Virginia and England.
n England, she looked through the historic Virginia Company records that mentioned the young woman, visited Heacham Hall the family estate of husband John Rolfe and was allowed to search records of the court belonging to the 10th Duke of Northumberland.
“Pocahontas,” published in 1969, vividly detailed life in Jamestown. Pocahontas’ visits to court are recounted as promotional events by Virginia Company officials presenting her as a “princess.” Pocahontas lived only six months in England before her death at 21 while going back to Virginia.
Her last book, “The Secret of Sherwood Forest,” co-authored with her husband, was published in 1974. They told the story of 44 oil roughnecks to went to the UK in 1942 to drill for oil in Sherwood Forest. They drilled 94 producing wells of 106 drilled in 365 days. The story of the roughnecks housed in an Anglican monastery is “a study in human adaptation. ... One saving feature is probably the fact that the English have always pictured Americans, particularly those from beyond the Hudson, about as these crews are.”
Guy Woodward died in 1979. She died in 1987 at age 88.
An amateur historian, she did all her own research, wrote her books out in longhand on a biscuit board and kept her manuscript and notes in a green laundry basket in a closet. When asked why she wrote, she replied, “Mothers lose their jobs when their children leave home. Creative work is the best therapy for the loneliness that follows the loss.”
