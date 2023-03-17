It is common knowledge that the Tri-State District provided hideouts for Bonnie and Clyde and the Barker gang.
For them, the area banks were easy and frequent targets. Those two gangs were not the only ones who used the district as a refuge. The Terrill-Kimes gang was among the first to take advantage of the Tri-State District.
It had its start through a group of delinquent teenagers known as the Central Park Gang in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The group of 17 teens were known for petty thefts and street holdups. The gang served as the proving ground for a number of notorious gangsters of the 1920s and 1930s.
Ray Terrill grew up in and around Chickasha, Oklahoma, in an industrious and religious family. Around 1916, when he was 18, he “was suddenly seized by the idea to go back to Colorado,” where they had once lived for six months. He saw a car with the keys in the ignition and drove to Colorado Springs. He was arrested, sent back to Tulsa, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to the state penitentiary. There he learned from some “old-timers” how to make nitroglycerin from dynamite. With that skill, he was ready to crack safes.
He teamed up with Arthur “Doc” Barker to rob a bank in 1921 in Muskogee, Oklahoma. However, they were caught in the act. He was assessed a two-year sentence in the state penitentiary for second-degree burglary.
When he was released, he immediately joined the Al Spencer gang. They robbed a bank in Mannford, where two people were killed in a shootout in March 1923. Then they pulled off the last train robbery in Oklahoma that August. Spencer died in a confrontation with police in September.
Terrill started his own gang. Among his first recruits was Arthur Barker’s brother, Herman, Wilbur Underhill and Elmer Inman. Underhill did not stay long.
Herman Barker
Herman, the oldest of the Barker brothers, already had decade of crime under his belt when he met Terrill. In October 1912, he was arrested for theft of tires from the Clark garage in Webb City. Charged with grand larceny, he pleaded guilty and, after being sentenced to two years in the state penitentiary, was paroled.
While out on parole from reform school, he and four other teens were arrested for burglary in Webb City. He was not charged but returned to the state reform school.
In 1915, the News Herald reported he had a scam selling subscriptions to a weekly newspaper so he could case homes for burglaries. The case was continued without any resolution. He and his brother, Lloyd, had gone to Tulsa, where they became part of the infamous Central Park gang.
Herman had a house at the Radium Springs Health Resort near Salina, Oklahoma. He stayed out of the spotlight until he met Terrill in 1923. He had another safe house at 602 E. Main St. in Carterville.
Over three years, Terrill’s gang had developed a standardized routine for nighttime robberies of banks and stores. Small-town banks and stores often had heavy but portable safes. The gang would steal a truck, then break into the building, load the safe onto the truck and drive away to Barker’s place near Salina. They would break open the safe and then at night dump the safe off a bridge into a river.
Terrill and Inman were caught after a robbery at Ardmore in 1926. They were convicted and sentenced to two years in the state penitentiary. The two successfully escaped Sept. 27, 1926, and went their separate ways.
Kimes brothers
Matthew and George Kimes grew up around Van Buren, Arkansas. When teens, their family moved to Beggs, Oklahoma, just south of Tulsa. It wasn’t long before they started committing petty crimes and met Herman and Arthur Barker and Ray Terrill through the Central Park gang.
The brothers set their sights on bigger targets, much like their cohorts from the Central Park gang. Though Matthew was just 18 and George was 19, they robbed the bank of Depew, Oklahoma, on June 30, 1926. They took time out to marry childhood sweethearts in Arkansas before going back to Beggs to rob the bank there in August. Then six days later, along with four companions, they hit two banks in Covington, Oklahoma.
A shootout with police the next day in Sallisaw resulted in Deputy Perry Chuculate’s death. The brothers were finally run down near Rudy, Arkansas. Both were assessed lengthy sentences, George 25 years and Matthew 30 years.
Matthew Kimes was being held in the Sallisaw Jail in November 1926, when Terrill, Barker and Inman raided the jail to free their new recruit.
Terrill-Kimes gang
The gang did not lose any time pulling off their next heist. On Jan. 10, Terrill, Barker and Kimes took $42,950 from a bank in Sapulpa, Oklahoma. They made for their safe house in Carterville.
On Jan. 17, 1927, Barker, Terrill and Kimes attempted to rob the First National Bank of Jasper. They backed up a stolen truck to a bank’s back door, blasted through the vault’s wall and were ready to load the safe into the truck. However, baker Walter Warnier, who began his day at 3 a.m., had seen someone in the bank and a truck in the back. He alerted bank officials, who called in lawmen from Carthage, Joplin and Barton County. The gang abandoned the truck. Barker and Terrill left in their large Packard while Kimes, who fled on foot, was not apprehended.
Terrill and Barker went to Barker’s place in Carterville. Officers from Webb City and Joplin found the house and had a brief shootout. Barker was hit with a shotgun blast. They surrendered.
Multiple jurisdictions claimed both men. Released from St. John’s hospital, Barker was transferred to a lockup a Fayetteville, Arkansas, from which he escaped by sawing the bars on his cell. Terrill escaped Oklahoma officers while being transferred to McAlester.
By May, they were back at work cracking the safe at the state bank at McCune, Kansas, getting a reported $207,000 in cash and securities.
After they split up, Barker failed in an attempt to pass stolen checks off in Wyoming in August. He gunned down a law officer after a 40-mile pursuit. At the end of the month, he pulled off a raid on an ice house in Newton, Kansas. That led to a shootout in Wichita, where he was wounded. Rather than be apprehended, he took his own life.
Terrill and Kimes robbed three banks in Oklahoma in May. Kimes planned robberies in Arizona near the Grand Canyon, but officials were tipped off and he was arrested June 24. Terrill and Inman had hidden at Hot Springs, Arkansas, until officers found and arrested them Nov. 27.
Terrill died in prison at McAlester, where Kimes was confined. Through influential friends, Kimes was given two short leaves of absence in 1934 and again in November 1945. He fled during the second to rob one more bank in Morton, Texas. On the run in North Little Rock, Arkansas, he was hit by a truck Dec. 1. His injuries were fatal.
The Terrill-Kimes gang terrorized the Tri-State District in the 1920s. The failed heist in Jasper was the beginning of the end of their chaotic and violent gang.
