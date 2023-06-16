Television crime shows make serial killers a common theme, though such crimes are statistically rare.
Serial killers were rare on the frontier, too. But in Southeast Kansas, Labette County residents were shocked and outraged by the discovery of a family using a general store to attract victims to rob and kill.
After the Civil War, settlement began in earnest in Southeast Kansas. Settlers could homestead land purchased from the federal government. In 1870, five families of spiritualists homesteaded land along the Osage trail in northwestern Labette County. The lonely trail connected Fort Scott and Independence.
The Bender family
Among those families were the Benders — John Bender Sr., wife Elvira, and adult children Kate and John Jr. — who settled on 160 acres along the trail about 7 miles northeast of Cherryvale. Father and Junior arrived first and built a cabin, dug a well, worked up a garden plot and planted an orchard. Mother and daughter arrived in 1871.
Father and son operated a “general store” in the front half of their cabin. The rear, separated by a canvas sheet hung from the rafters, was their living quarters. They also offered travelers a meal and a place to stay the night.
John Sr., around 60, was described as irascible and hard to understand. Elvira, about 55, was moody, spoke poor English and earned the name “she-devil” from neighbors. The younger Benders were quite the opposite. John Jr., about 25, was good-looking with auburn hair and mustache. He was well spoken, though his laughter tended to spill out without cause, which made some call him “simple-minded.”
But Kate, or Katie, 23, was the shining star. She was an attractive flirt with auburn hair. She had worked in the new Cherryvale hotel and styled herself a healer and psychic who gave readings and held seances. She gave out handbills describing her healing powers. Locals claimed her talks on spiritualism included advocating free love. Still, she and her brother regularly attended Sunday school at the Harmony Grove schoolhouse.
As in many rural areas, the rumor mill worked quite well. Questions about the family’s origins sparked speculation on their relationships. Some thought Elvira Bender had had several previous husbands and perhaps killed them. Others heard she had 12 children in New York state. Meanwhile, doubts were raised about the true nature of John Jr. and Kate’s relationship. After all, she advocated free love, so were they really common law spouses?
Mysterious disappearances
In May 1871, the body of a Mr. Jones, with a crushed skull, was found along Drum Creek. At first, suspicion fell on the nearby homesteader. But nothing came of that. After a blizzard in February 1872, the bodies of two men who had died of similar injuries were discovered. By the next year, the disappearances had increased to the point that fewer travelers were taking the Osage Trail.
It was the disappearance of Dr. William York that precipitated discovery of the Benders’ crimes. On March 10, the doctor left Fort Scott for Independence along the Osage Trail. He never reached Independence.
On April 4, the Kansas Democrat, an Independence paper, recalled there had been six or seven unsolved murders in the preceding six months in the area. It reported York’s two brothers, state Sen. and Col. Alexander M. York and Ed York, had decided to trace the doctor’s path from Fort Scott west.
Col. York along with a search party followed every rumor or report of his brother. He reached the vicinity of Cherryvale, where all traces were lost. They stopped at the Bender place in order to feed their horses. While explaining their purpose, John Jr. volunteered his services to aid their search. They declined the help, but before they left Kate drew the colonel aside and offered to conduct a seance for him alone to help find the missing doctor. York brushed aside the offer and continued the search.
Chilling discovery
By this time, the news of the state senator’s fruitless search had reached the surrounding area. Rumors that the Osage Mission community was somehow culpable stirred locals to meet at the Harmony Grove schoolhouse in April. The Benders, father and son, as well as Col. York were in attendance. The group reached a consensus that every homestead must be searched.
Within a couple of weeks, Billy Tole was driving his cattle past the Bender place. When he saw no one there, he stopped to look around. Livestock were tied up but starving. One calf had died of thirst. Tole contacted the township trustee, LeRoy Dick. It was a few days before the trustee could get to the Bender place. On May 5, he found the place abandoned and padlocked. He broke the padlock, entered the cellar and recoiled from the stench of death. He saw the trapdoor in the floor of the kitchen. In the cabin, he found three hammers, flyers for Kate’s seances, an eight-day clock in which was hidden a knife and a German Bible.
The next day, he led a group of about 50 men to begin searching the homestead. The cabin was lifted off its foundation in order to check the cellar. Men probed the garden and new orchard for possible graves. Ed York was among the searchers. He found his brother’s glasses in the kitchen, recognizing a solder repair.
No graves were found in the cellar. But the garden and orchard held shallow graves. The bodies were in various stages of decomposition. Dr. William York was found buried in the orchard with a crushed skull. Nine others were found buried there, among them a father and baby daughter. A man was found in an old well. Others were buried nearby.
Several people later reported stopping at the roadhouse and being invited to dinner, seated at the table with their back to the canvas sheet. Father Bender wandered back behind the sheet as the women made small talk. This made them uneasy, so they got up and left — escaped.
Victims were struck on the right side of the head with a hammer, then dropped through the trapdoor into the cellar. Throats were slit to ensure their death, then they were robbed and buried in the orchard.
Search in earnest
The findings enraged community members. A local German man who had courted Kate Bender was wrongly suspected of aiding them. He was hanged three times as an angry mob questioned him before finally being persuaded he knew nothing of the crimes. Rumors ran rife as others were accused of being accomplices and the community turned upon itself.
Kansas papers carried the news, but the Benders had a large head start. The governor announced a $2,000 reward for their apprehension. Their team and wagon were found abandoned in Thayer, Kansas.
Detectives learned the family had gone to the train station and purchased tickets for Humboldt, Kansas. But at Chanute, John Jr. and Kate had changed trains to go south to Texas. The elder couple did not get off at Humboldt but continued to Kansas City and then to St. Louis, where the trail went cold.
For the next 50 years, vigilantes and investigators found suspicious people whom they accused of being members of the Bender family to no avail. Rewards went unclaimed. Rumors continued to float around about their untimely deaths but were only rumors.
The three hammers and other memorabilia of the Benders are on display in the Cherryvale Historical Museum.
Places To Go Cherryvale Museum features artifacts on the Benders. Open Sundays, 2-4 p.m. and by special appointment. 215 E 4th Cherryvale, KS 67335 cherryvalemuseum2019@yahoo.com (620) 336-2241 019 {related_content_uuid}ae9ce30a-ccf9-4798-887c-83bae0bf233f{/related_content_uuid}
