The Civil War tore apart American society, leaving nothing untouched. The war in Indian Territory exposed internal conflicts simmering since the Trail of Tears in addition to the violent battles between Confederate and Union forces. Cherokee Col. Stand Watie fought in Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas and Oklahoma. He became a brigadier general in 1864 and was the Confederacy’s last general to cease hostilities in 1865.
Watie was born to Uwatie and Susanna Reese Watie on Dec. 12, 1806, at Oothcaloga, Cherokee Nation (now Calhoun, Georgia). His given name was Degataga, meaning “standing firm.” Among his brothers were Gallagina and Thomas. Gallagina later took the name Elias Boudinot. In all, there were 10 siblings.
Uwatie adopted the name David when he converted to Christianity and changed Degataga’s name to Isaac, though his son preferred Stand. The family eventually shortened their name to Watie. David Uwatie was a prosperous planter who owned slaves. His children were educated at the Moravian Mission School in Springplace, Georgia.
Tribal factionsElias Boudinot had graduated from the Foreign Mission School in Connecticut. He moved back to Georgia to become editor of the Cherokee Phoenix in 1828. Boudinot’s first editorial criticized whites wanting Cherokee land. Stand occasionally wrote for the paper. While the paper had been founded by the Cherokee Nation to promote unity, Boudinot editorialized on treaty issues. He believed the Cherokee would inevitably be removed west and should negotiate the best possible settlement.
He was opposed by Principal Chief John Ross. Contention between the two groups grew into feuding factions that plagued the Cherokee for the next three decades. Boudinot resigned in 1834, and the paper was confiscated by the Georgia Guard in 1835.
Stand, Thomas Watie and Boudinot were members of the Treaty Party, led by their uncle, Major Ridge. They signed the Treaty of New Echota of 1835, which ceded land to the U.S. for $5 million and pledged to relocate to Indian Territory within two years. Though the treaty was renegotiated the next year, it did not stop removal. Ridge and his supporters were marked for death by the Ross faction for signing away communal lands.
Watie married Sarah Bell in 1843. The couple had three sons and two daughters. Stand, a slaveholder, set up a plantation on Honey Creek.
Boudinot, Thomas Watie and Ridge met their deaths by assassins in Indian Territory and Arkansas. Stand Watie escaped. But he met one of Thomas’ killers in Arkansas and killed him in 1845. Watie was tried for murder but acquitted on grounds of self-defense. As a result of a truce between the factions, Stand was selected to serve on the Cherokee Tribal Council from 1845 to 1861 and served part time as speaker.
Civil WarFactional tensions still smoldered, but the secession of Southern states raised new issues. Slaveholders were an influential minority among the Cherokees. Many of the tribe’s members sympathized with the Confederacy at first. The federal troops were pulled out of the territory, leaving them open to attacks by Plains tribes.
The Confederacy promised to assume federal obligations, protect them and allow a representative in Congress. Chief John Ross had favored neutrality but in the face of pressure from the other tribes came out in favor of the Confederacy. In 1861, treaties were signed with the Choctaws, Chickasaws, Creeks, Seminoles, Quapaws, Senecas, Caddos, Wichitas, Osage and Shawnees. They were required to raise troops.
Three regiments were raised — a Choctaw-Chickasaw regiment, a Creeks-Seminole regiment and a Cherokee regiment under Col. John Drew, a Ross supporter. Watie raised a Cherokee cavalry regiment on his own.
Initial enthusiasm for the Confederacy waned, and a neutral party grew under the Creek leader Opothle Yoholo. To quell this movement Confederate tribal and Texan forces attacked Yoholo’s people at Deep Fork. A series of running battles pushed neutral troops north until the Battle of Chusto Talasah. Part of Drew’s troops deserted to the neutrals, but their wagons, supplies and livestock were captured. The neutrals fled north to Kansas threadbare.
In March 1862, Watie’s regiment fought at Pea Ridge, Arkansas. He led the capture of a Union artillery battery and covered the Confederate retreat. Said one of his soldiers: “I don’t know how we did it but Watie gave the order, which he always led, and his men could follow him into the very jaws of death.”
While his troops were in Arkansas, a Union expeditionary force of Creeks, Seminoles and Cherokees marched south from Kansas to take Tahlequah and Fort Gibson in Oklahoma. In August, Chief Ross declared his support for the Union and fled north with tribal records. Fearing Watie, Unionists withdrew to Kansas.
Watie was elected principal chief by the remaining Confederate faction. His troops controlled Cherokee territory.
In October 1862, after the Battle of Fort Wayne, many of Drew’s regiment deserted to join the Union. The remainder of his troops were added to Watie’s regiment.
The whole year was filled with skirmishes and reprisals all through the territory as Union Cherokees fled to Kansas. Raids from Confederates went as far north as Fort Scott, Kansas.
In February 1863, the Union Cherokee Council met at Cowskin Prairie between Grove, Oklahoma, and Baxter Springs, Kansas. It repudiated the Confederate treaty, denounced Watie, abolished slavery and elected Thomas Pegg acting principal chief.
Last battlesIn the spring of 1863, Union tribal troops led by Col. William Phillips went down the Military Road from Fort Scott to recapture Tahlequah and Fort Gibson, which pushed Watie’s forces south of the Arkansas River. Phillips defeated a Confederate force of 5,000 at Honey Springs in the Creek Nation in July. A munitions depot was destroyed in August that further weakened Watie’s troops.
In 1864, raids by both sides ravaged the countryside and sent pro-Confederates to camps along the Red River and into Texas. Watie ambushed the J.R. Williams, a steamboat carrying supplies on the Arkansas River in June, a largely symbolic success. He scored a major victory in September, capturing a 300-wagon supply train along with 740 mules worth $1.5 million — over $29 million today — at Cabin Creek just south of the Kansas line.
He ordered Tahlequah burned, including Ross’ home. Vengeance killings were rampant, and Black soldiers were shown no mercy.
By 1865, Texan forces had withdrawn and supplies from Arkansas were cut off. Watie released his troops in the spring. He was camped at Doaksville in the Choctaw Nation. On June 23, 1865, he signed a cease-fire agreement with Union representatives.
The Southern Treaty Commission dealt with Reconstruction and the tribes in 1865. New treaties were negotiated with all tribes allied with the Confederacy.
Cherokees sent two delegations, representing their Northern and Southern factions. Watie and a nephew named Elias C. Boudinot were the Southern delegates. The federal government only negotiated with the Northern delegation. In the end, the Treaty of 1866 ceded territory, emancipated their slaves and had to offer full citizenship to Cherokee Freedmen who chose to stay.
Watie, now age 60, left the political arena and went back to Honey Creek. He and Boudinot operated a plug tobacco factory before a U.S. Supreme Court ruling closed their business.
He died Sept. 9, 1871, at age 64. He is buried in Polson Cemetery in Delaware County, Oklahoma, near the Missouri border. His wife, Sarah, died in 1884.
Watie stayed true to causes he supported, the Treaty of New Echota and the Confederacy. He led his troops from the front, though he was not a trained soldier. While he made loyal friends and sworn enemies, Stand Watie was a man to be reckoned with in the Cherokee Nation for three decades.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.