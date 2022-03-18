The Tri-State District was a wild and woolly place, where money could be made overnight and lost just as quickly. Losses due to gambling usually resulted from card games, horse racing or dice. In the last century, the Webb City Athletic Club, also known as the Buckfoot gang, became infamous for gambling swindles.
Con men took advantage of the greed of marks. Robert Boatright was one of the sharpest con men in the country. He came up with a method of snaring the unsuspecting by drawing into his circle a family of bankers who lent credence to his honesty to marks.
Boatright was described as a large, husky man with keen eyes. He was said to have been a blacksmith in his youth. His conversations showed “no small amount of intelligence.” According to Jasper County Prosecuting Attorney M.W. Currey, Boatright and his cohorts traveled around Missouri setting up confidence games only long enough to fleece the unwary before packing their bags to move to greener pastures.
Gang methods
When Boatright moved to Webb City in 1899, he was about 40 and had perfected his preferred confidence game: a foot race. He had a couple of story options depending on his target. His gang would search out a well-to-do individual. One of his knaves would meet the mark concerning a business topic such as livestock sales. The mark would learn of a great deal in Webb City that required his immediate presence. With a bank letter of credit, he could purchase livestock quickly.
The enticer would accompany him to Webb City and stop by the Exchange Bank to deposit the letter of credit. Conveniently, the deceiver would suggest they stop across the street at the 16 to 1 saloon (Boatright’s hangout) for drinks.
There the topic of a foot race would come up. The mark would be lured into the conversation and before he knew it he was learning about a “sure thing,” an easy way to double his money. As an outsider he could be a neutral party, be the starter and finish line judge.
Of course he would be allowed to bet. His “friend” would accompany him to the bank, withdraw hundreds or thousands of dollars and return to the “club room” above the saloon to deposit the money in Boatright’s valise or grip, which would be placed in the club’s safe against a wall in the saloon. (The safe had a back door that could be reached from an opening in the wall.)
As an aside, Boatright would tell the mark some of the bettors were toughs. At the course outside of town, the sure winner would fall just short of the finish line. If the mark got cold feet and wanted out before the race concluded, he was reminded of the toughs and Boatright would say he would refund his money once the toughs weren’t around. The money was never refunded. and if he complained too loudly, the toughs would visit him in his hotel to persuade or beat him into leaving town. The shame of having been swindled kept marks quiet.
The alternate story was to entice the mark into helping a former Buckfoot racer get even with the gang. With a sob story about the fleet-footed racer’s family, the mark was often convinced to take part in the scheme to win back the racer’s money. Again, circumstances conveniently arranged themselves so the mark bet his own money or used his for surety to the tune of thousands of dollars.
The Exchange Bank, owned by Joseph and James Stewart, cashed checks drawn on the mark so quickly that there was never a way to stop payment. Boatright’s grip was proverbial and served as a resource for the bank. Once a young woman tried to cash a $7,000 check for her father’s business. The cashier said he was short of currency so he had to give her gold. When she complained it was too heavy, Boatright appeared, handed his grip to the cashier who fished out the necessary currency.
The gang had little fear of prosecution with well-heeled friends in the county, so they set their sights on bigger fish. Boatright’s minions scoured the country for targets. Kansas, Colorado, Iowa, Texas, Indiana, Arkansas and other states supplied the unwary. Over four years the gang’s haul was estimated between $300,000 to $500,000. The partisan Galena Evening Times mocked the city in a report on the gang with this headline: “How the race is won: A Webb City ‘industry’ which makes thousands of dollars.”
Boatright’s nemesis
In 1902, attorney M.W. Currey — later county prosecutor — began a crusade against Boatright. He wrote letters to newspapers decrying the gang’s impunity to the law. In one week over $12,000 was lost by three victims. He accused townsfolk of defending the gang and blaming victims as “they came to rob us and got robbed themselves.” He brought successful civil suits against Boatright, but was foiled as Boatright owned no personal property. He only carried cash and deposited money in Canadian banks.
In one civil trial, as he started to step off the witness stand, he froze. All eyes turned his way. Then everyone could see the tip of a revolver stuck in his shoe.
If he moved, his pants leg would clearly show it. Judge Perkins ordered the sheriff to relieve him of the gun and asked why the gun was in the courtroom. He replied he carried so much cash he needed it while on the trolley. The judge fined him $50 for contempt of court.
Boatright and crew were tripped up by three victims. First was Frank C. Lory, “Klondike King,” of Indiana, who was fleeced for $63,000 in a Colorado foot race. He was livid. One paper said he was out for blood. He hired Matt Pinkerton, a same-name rival to the original Pinkerton National Detective Agency, to come to Webb City to investigate Boatright.
Eventually he swore out a warrant for Boatright obtaining money fraudulently and offered a large reward for his arrest.
On March 14, 1903, Lawrence County Sheriff John Conner arrested Boatright in Monett and collected the reward. He and two co-defendants faced trial in Mount Vernon, were convicted and sentenced to three years in the state penitentiary. The Stewart brothers also were arrested though their case was moved to Barton County.
Next, the Exchange Bank in 1905 was hit with a civil suit brought by 13 victims led by S.R. Moss, of Texas, and a state representative from Fort Scott, Kansas, J.D. Davis. Moss lost $18,000 and Davis, $5,000. The bank claimed the victims had been participants in fraudulent schemes so the bank was not liable.
The case went to the Missouri Supreme Court. In 1906, it ruled for the victims, saying their lesser degree of guilt was offset by the brazen impunity with which the gang and bank had operated for years. James Stewart died in 1907 and the Exchange Bank was dissolved following several judgments against it.
Bankruptcy and death
Boatright declared bankruptcy for an Arkansas charge. Then, Currey found the Canadian bank accounts; that broke Boatwright completely. Though sentenced to the penitentiary, he appealed and was out on bail. He never did go to prison. Instead, he lived in a Kansas City hotel under an assumed name.
He caught pneumonia and died May 25, 1904, at age 45. Currey identified the body before it was sent to Webb City for burial.
Harry W. Blair, a Carthage attorney, thought the swindler missed his calling.
“Boatright himself, was one of the most personable and agreeable persons I have ever met, as I did not infrequently on the street cars, Joplin to Carthage. He had personality, he would have been a great actor, as the details recited by various suckers exemplified.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.