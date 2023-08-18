The glamor of the silver screen often hides the long roads actors have taken to succeed. Carthage’s David Newell was an actor who came from a prominent family but whose road to success was not easy. Several times his future looked bleak before he got a break that opened the way to an acting career, which led to more than 140 credits.
David Caffee Newell was born to James and Jessie Newell on Jan. 23, 1905, in Carthage. He had two siblings, James and Warden. His father was treasurer and manager of the Carthage Building Stone Co. His aunt was Emily Newell Blair, the noted suffragist and Democratic Party official.
In 1922, Newell attended junior college in Kansas City before going to the University of Missouri. He was athletic and on boxing and swim teams. While in junior college he became interested in drama. Two friends working at the Kansas City Community Theater insisted he visit one of their rehearsals. The manager persuaded him to take a part in “The Deluge.” Toward the end of the play’s run, plans were made for the next production. There was a problem in that the leading lady for “Mary the Third” was tall and needed a taller leading man. Newell, who was 6-foot-2, fit the part. After those two plays, Newell was hooked.
Community theater manager
While in his senior year at the University of Missouri, he joined Fred Shields in founding the Playmakers, a Columbia, Missouri, community theater. Shields directed their first play, “Liliom,” touted as a complicated play for amateurs. Newell was chosen for the title character, Liliom, a boastful bully. Said a reviewer: “People went to see ‘Liliom’ to laugh. Literally, many stayed to weep. They went rather skeptical. They left, saying, ‘Well, there may be something in this after all.’”
Sets were professional and the acting exceptional. The play was a success. Newell became more involved when the treasurer resigned and he stepped into that post.
Playmakers produced seven plays that first year. Newell was teased for going to school during the day and painting sets all night besides being the business manager and lead actor at times. He wrote a play, “He Who Laughs Last,” while in school, which won his only prize, a $20 award.
His brother James, who was graduating from Princeton in 1924, suggested they work their way to Europe that summer. They arranged jobs on an oil tanker leaving New Orleans in June. They each had $200 when they left. Their jobs were standing lookout for four hours each night and painting cabins and chipping rust off the steel decks during the day. Landing in Bordeaux, they hiked through France, Switzerland, Italy and England.
By the time they reached England, they were down to 75 cents each. They managed to get help in London from the American consul, who arranged passage back on the Leviathan. They earned their bunks, meals and $1 a day by washing dishes 15 of every 24 hours. They stayed in New York until their money ran out.
Newell gained a place in the Stuart Walker Stock Co. “after he had spent his last dime in New York.” It didn’t pan out. He was soon broke again. He took a 40-week vaudeville contract and played numerous stock engagements. He landed roles in four Broadway productions. He had small parts in two of Mae West’s plays, “The Phantom Lover” and “The Wicked Age.” A reviewer of the latter said: “Not even Mae West’s popularity could keep (it) open much beyond two weeks.”
His best break was to star opposite Ethel Barrymore in the off-Broadway production of “The Kingdom of God” in 1928. However, he lost out again when producers hired an older man for the Broadway version.
Breaks into the movies
Newell was almost broke. He sold his suit and moved into a cheaper place. His father wrote him, suggesting he try out for the new talking movies. He gave himself a month to get into the movies. Paramount had an East Coast studio where he took dialogue tests. He waited and waited.
Then the news came — he was hired for a thriller, “The Hole in the Wall,” starring Edward G. Robinson and Claudette Colbert. In 1929, ads for the film in the Joplin, Kansas City and Columbia papers proclaimed their local boy had made good.
His next film placed him with Clara Bow, the “It” girl, in her attempt to be considered a more serious actress. “Dangerous Curves” ads played up her curvaceous figure, though that was only a nod to Bow’s past acting roles. Once more, Newell’s local ties were added to newspaper ads.
He starred in a rapid succession of films. In 1930, he made six features. He averaged four or five features a year into the mid-1930s. He starred with Barbara Stanwyck in “Ten Cents a Dance” in 1931. However, as the decade wore on, he was relegated to character roles — still regularly cast, but not as a leading man.
In the early 1930s, he happened to meet Katherine Lewis on a movie set. Her mother had a store that rented costumes to actresses. She had acted in silent comedies a decade before. The couple married in 1935, and she left the movie business. They had two daughters, Cynthia and Susan.
Makeup artist
By the 1940s, Newell began do makeup work for studios. He still had small acting roles, but makeup artists were always necessary. He and 41 other artists had been given emergency labor cards during World War II. In 1947, he gained notoriety for testifying in a court case to break the union shop clause that locked out makeup artists who had WWII labor cards and were prevented from becoming journeymen. In one session, he talked about making young, pretty girls look old and vice versa and having to pin back Alan Ladd’s ears to make them even. They won their case.
That same year, tragedy struck as Katherine contracted tuberculosis. He worked in only one film that year. She died the next year at age 42.
For the next five years, he transitioned to work full time as a makeup artist. He worked as artist as well as supervisor on movies, television shows and series. He worked for Disney from 1944 to 1956, doing such programs as “Davy Crockett.”
In 1955, he was involved in a serious automobile wreck. It temporarily disfigured his face, which led him to leave acting completely. He continued working on television series such as “The Untouchables,” “The Dennis O’Keefe Show” and, lastly, for six years on “Lassie,” retiring in 1971. He died in 1980 at age 75.
His career spanned the beginning of talking films to weekly color television shows. His makeup skills led him to be called upon by producers when television moved to color. As a makeup artist, his work passed unnoticed by viewers, which was the highest praise.
