Area mining capitalists often had mixed legacies. Some focused solely on their wealth while others invested in civic enterprises that live on to this day. One of the most beautiful of these is the Coleman Theatre in Miami, Oklahoma, built by George L. Coleman Sr.
George Levi Coleman Sr. was born in 1858 in Macoupin County, Illinois, about 45 miles northeast of St. Louis. His family moved west to Bates County, where his mother died in 1883. He and his older brother, Alfred, moved on south to Miami, Oklahoma, in 1895.
They were partners in a water-well drilling business. While drilling a well on the Emma Gordon allotment in 1905, they found lead and zinc in the bore hole cuttings. However, Emma Gordon was a member of the Miami tribe whose land was an allotment with the Quapaw tribe. She could not enter a valid lease until August 1907. In the interim, the brothers and two partners began to quietly buy up mineral rights on leases on 10,000 acres surrounding Gordon’s 200-acre allotment.
In a stunning turn of events, the men did not gain access to the Gordon allotment in 1907. It was awarded to Webb City’s Amos Hatten, who went on to strike deep and very rich deposits of ore on the property. That property became the basis for Hattenville, later renamed Commerce, Oklahoma.
The Colemans were not deterred. They successfully managed their mineral leases through their company, the Miami Royalty Co. The leases produced millions of dollars as lead and zinc mines dotted the landscape in Ottawa County. By 1913, the company was reorganized and renamed the Commerce Mining and Royalty Co. George Coleman was vice president and secretary-treasurer.
In 1911, Coleman married Jessie Carr, of Miami. He was 53 and she was 26. The couple enjoyed travel and theatrical productions.
Into the theater business
Coleman invested in multiple businesses as his wealth grew. He was part owner of the Miami News-Record, a director and later chairman of the First National Bank of Miami, and was instrumental in building the Hotel Miami and Miami Baptist Hospital, among other ventures.
It was his connection to theatrical productions that led to an enduring legacy. The story is told that one of his California neighbors was Bing Crosby, who was a vaudeville singer in the 1920s. They became friends, and in a conversation about his Miami theater, the Glory B, Coleman said he wanted his workers to see the kind of entertainment he had access to. Crosby asked why not join the Orpheum circuit? Coleman took him up on it, so in 1928, he signed the Glory B onto the Orpheum circuit.
But there was a snag. The Glory B, while nice, was too small for Orpheum standards. An Orpheum theater had a set minimum size. He had a year before Orpheum acts could begin in Miami.
Never daunted, Coleman decided to build a new theater that could host multiple events, film, vaudeville and concerts. The Miami News-Record announced on May 15, 1928, the plans for this new movie palace with an architect’s illustration across the front page. To design the theater, he engaged Boller Brothers, an architectural firm in Kansas City that built numerous theaters in Missouri and surrounding states. The Rucks-Brandt Construction Co. was contractor for the concrete and steel building. The structure was estimated to cost nearly $600,000 (approximately $10 million in 2022).
Plans called for the building to be 120 feet wide by 150 feet deep. The theater took up 86 feet of space in front, with spaces for eight business rooms alongside. The second floor facing Main Street had a planned ballroom. The auditorium seated 1,600 people with a main floor and “floating balcony,” which allowed all seats on the main floor full view of the stage. Ample entrances and exits were provided so that the building could be emptied in three minutes. The building had the latest heating and cooling systems. The large refrigeration plant could have produced up to 40 tons of ice daily if put to commercial use. The Orpheum only booked acts in summer to venues with refrigeration.
There was some pushback as Miami already had several theaters. That mattered little to Coleman. The spring and summer of 1928 had been extra wet and delayed construction until the early fall when the roof was installed and the steel work was done. Then construction proceeded without delay.
The theater was done in Spanish Colonial Revival style with a stucco finish and terra cotta decorations. The auditorium was lit by a massive Venetian glass chandelier weighing two tons imported from Italy. The interior is decorated in a lavish Louis XV style. To accompany silent films, a theatrical Wurlitzer organ was installed. The organ’s pipes were hidden by false box seats on either side of the stage. The organ was connected with the chandelier so that the lights changed color as the organ played.
For entertainers, dressing rooms were beneath the stage with private entrances. A control board for all the lighting was backstage as well as controls for curtains and backdrops. It had a sound system for the new talking movies. There was an artist’s room so posters could be prepared when Orpheum did not provide street posters.
Opening night
In 330 days, the theater was completed. The Orpheum circuit provided five acts for the first two days. An “Our Gang” comedy short, Fox Movietone news and an “all-talking” film, “The Dummy,” completed the bill.
The grand opening was set for April 18, 1929. The Miami News-Record announced Sunday, April 14, that opening night tickets for all seats in the house were $1; by Wednesday they were sold out. Representatives from all surrounding towns and states were in attendance. The sumptuous red carpet and gold leaf decorations surrounded by bouquets of flowers on every side made opening night like nothing ever seen in town.
There was an introductory overture on the Wurlitzer. Next, the crowd sang “America” led by assistant manager George Limerick. Manager John Griffin told of house policies and how this was the “biggest moment of his life.” It was a far cry from the open-air 5- and 10-cent Airdrome show he first worked 17 years before. Speaking for the Colemans was A. Scott Thompson, who formally presented the theater to the city. Chamber of Commerce President H.B. Cobban accepted it on behalf of the public.
The show began with the films, then another overture and concluded with the vaudeville acts. It was an outstanding success. Applause and encores dominated the vaudeville portion.
Though the special acts were held for just two nights, management prepared specific days with special ticket prices for area towns, one after another, beginning with Baxter Springs, Kansas, so everyone could have an opportunity to experience the Coleman. The NEO Railway added a streetcar stop on the corner in front for theatergoers. It readily became a landmark along Route 66.
For 93 years, the Coleman Theatre has introduced the arts in all their variety to multiple generations. George Coleman’s desire to provide a premier venue for the arts couldn’t have created a more powerful legacy.
